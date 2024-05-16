"This is fake" - Controversial streamer Vitaly reacts as Adin Ross gives him Audemars Piguet watch reportedly worth $50,000

On May 16, 2024, controversial Kick streamer Vitaly teamed up with Adin Ross for a Catching Predators livestream. A moment from the broadcast, during which Ross gave the Russian prankster an Audemars Piguet watch reportedly worth $50,000, has garnered significant traction on social media.

While praising Vitaly for his efforts on Kick and for developing a "very strong streaming community," the Florida native stated:

"Not only you've done for Kick, for streaming, for the world, and the society, everything in general, it's amazing, bro. And you've built a very, very strong streaming community, and I'm very proud of you. And, you're going to continue to cross it. You're going to continue to complete your goals and set milestones for yourself. And, I'm very proud of you, bro."

Ross also expressed delight with Vitaly's decision to relocate to Miami. He invited the 32-year-old to the Kick warehouse to host events, saying:

"As a person, I'm happy to have you move out to Miami and you're free to utilize the Kick warehouse whenever you want, bro. Do events in there or whatever you want to do and I would love to do my own series with you."

Ross then took off his watch, an Audemars Piguet, and handed it to Vitaly. He said:

"So, my boy, this is brand new. I've only worn it literally right now. I just today. I never wear watches on stream. But, if you can open your eyes. I got you an AP, Audemars Piguet."

The IRL streamer was taken aback when he saw this. However, he claimed that the luxury watch was "fake."

Vitaly remarked:

"Oh, s**t! Are you serious? Oh, s**t! Are you serious? This is fake. Bro, this is from China. Oh, my god! I'm speechless, bro."

Adin Ross responded, asserting that the watch was genuine:

"No, it's not. Real AP. Stainless AP."

When Adin Ross gifted Kick streamer Cuffem an Audemars Piguet watch live on stream

Vitaly isn't the only streamer whom Adin Ross gifted an Audemars Piguet watch to. On May 12, 2024, the 23-year-old collaborated with Kick star Cameron "Cuffem." After blindfolding him, Ross gave the content creator tap-dancing shoes and a Plain Jane Audemars Piguet.

Cuffem was overjoyed to get the gifts and began tap-dancing live on stream. The moment went viral on social media platforms like X, eliciting responses from hundreds of netizens.