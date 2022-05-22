"This game is pre-alpha after 6 months": Battlefield 2042 community reacts after latest update disables controllers

Battlefield 2042 seems to be having some issues following the inclusion of the recent patch 4.1 as far as console players are concerned. Since its release, the game has run from one problem to the next, and DICE has found managing the situation quite hard. While the developers have continued to work to improve the game, the overload of existing issues has made it a Herculian task.

While the developers might have hoped the patch would yield a positive response from fans, unfortunately, that didn't happen. Fans still don't exactly seem to like the state the game is in.

The major issue with patch 4.1 is that it removes the 128-player Breakthrough mode. Many fans believe that DICE hasn't solved the real problems in Battlefield 2042 and instead ended up removing something they loved. Another issue has affected console players and their controllers, and this one could be a major problem.

Battlefield 2042 community reacts as console player shows that their controller has stopped working

The main post that the above comment is from was posted by Reddit user u/tsar_fys, who provided a clip. In the clip, the player is trying to connect their controller to the game. However, the connection doesn't work. And based on the post, the problem seems to present itself every time they start and load a new match.

The sentiments against DICE are at an all-time high with the removal of the 128-player Breakthrough mode. Players, even those who don't play on consoles, haven't taken kindly to the news. One user wondered if Battlefield 2042 could even be considered a live service game anymore. They state that the updates so far have added very basic things and ended up causing more problems.

A PS4 player described a possible solution to something they did when they faced the same controller problem. They left the match they were playing and joined another lobby which temporarily solved the problem.

One fan asked the most important question when it comes to Battlefield 2042: Why are people still playing the game?

The player count has dropped massively in the last few weeks due to the performance of the game.

One fan sarcastically remarked that DICE might have done this deliberately to stop players from playing the game. This will give them the perfect excuse to discontinue Battlefield 2042.

Some individuals are still puzzled that a section of fans expect that the next Battlefield game will be good even after witnessing what's happening with the current one.

There are players who believe that this is the worst a video game can possibly get. For this fan, Battlefield 2042 is the worst AAA video game project of all time.

It seems that micro stuttering is also a major issue as far as consoles are concerned; a PS5 user reported the same.

DICE claimed to have solved more bugs with their latest patch, but the reality seems to be quite the opposite. It now remains to be seen when DICE will fix the issues to make the game playable for console players. While the controller bug might not be an issue every console user is facing, it shouldn't be happening in the first place, and such things can only increase the irritation of the players.

