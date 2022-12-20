"This goes hard, bro!" - Twitch streamer Zoil comes up with a rap song using ChatGPT and fans love it

Up-and-coming Twitch streamer Zoil took to his live stream to test out an AI-generated rap, and the results were surprising, to say the least. In a recent stream, he was seen trying out an AI-related website called ChatGPT. For those wondering, it is a website that allows users to interact with AI-generated responses through a conversational or dialogic exchange.

The streamer discovered the website while interacting with a friend on stream, who used the website to write a story on the former. Intrigued, the Twitch streamer decided to try his hands with the platform.

After a few minutes of fiddling with the AI auto-generation, he instructed the website to make a rap song on British cuisine. Reacting to the verse, he said:

"This goes hard, bro!"

Zoil tries ChatGPT to make a rap song about British cuisine, the results leave everyone impressed

Zoil, in his latest stream, tested the creative acumen of AI generation. Auto-generation has been among the top trending topics within the internet community. From auto-generated art and graphics to write-ups, programming has stepped up of late, allowing netizens access to various services.

The 21-year-old decided to make a rap song on British cuisine. He commanded:

"Write a rap song about British cuisine including beans on toast, shepherd's pie, beef wellington, etc."

A few moments later, the website indeed generated a fully-fledged song for him, within the guidelines of the instructions that were provided. The streamer recited the lines after playing a type beat on YouTube.

(Timestamp: 02:51:43)

Reacting to the results, he said:

"Oh sh*t! This goes hard bro! This actually goes hard."

He added:

"Dude that went hard though. Why was it actually good? That was like trash but kinda good. This sh*t actually kinda go hard man. That wasn't bad. Don't let Drake hear about this AI."

"Banger" - Fans react to the streamer's latest experiment with ChatGPT

Zoil was not the only one impressed by the high level of competency that the AI managed to generate through only a few instructions. Reacting to the rap song, many commented that it was a "banger." The clip made its way to the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail, which garnered a lot of comments.

Here are some of the notable reactions to the clip:

Zoil has been among the fastest-growing streamers within the community. After his breakthrough year in 2021, he won the "Up and coming streamer” award at Elias “NymN's” New Year’s Show 2021. Presently he has over 162K followers on his Twitch channel.

