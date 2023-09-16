“This has got to be intentional” - IShowSpeed’s search history about “s*x in Cyberpunk” goes viral, leaves fans amused

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" had a rather embarrassing leak when his Google Chrome search history inadvertently revealed an interesting inquiry. When the streamer began typing "how," the autocomplete feature promptly displayed a comical (yet typical of the streamer) question he had posed in a previous off-stream moment. The exact phrase that unexpectedly appeared was:

"How to have s*x in Cyberpunk(?)"

Naturally, numerous online accounts captured this instant in screenshots and swiftly disseminated it on Twitter/X. One user responded by saying:

“This has got to be intentional”

"Might have to help speed out" - Fans left flabbergasted at IShowSpeed's search history

IShowSpeed is no newcomer to inadvertently leaking sensitive information. In the past, he has faced embarrassing situations where his search history revealed p*rn websites, and he has also mistakenly leaked the contact information of celebrities and creators, including Alphonso Davies and KSI. Recently, he even unintentionally exposed himself in front of his audience.

Given his history of antics, the most recent incident may seem relatively mild. Nonetheless, it provided ample material for the online community to troll the streamer for his unusual and peculiar inquiry about how to have s*xual relations in Cyberpunk 2077.

The post was shared by the popular online reporting account Drama Alert (@DramaAlert) and garnered a plethora of meme-worthy comments. One user suggested that the streamer might actually be in need of help. They wrote:

The Cyberpunk-related question wasn't the sole autocomplete suggestion that appeared. He has also searched for the location of the Notting Hill Carnival, which had concluded at the end of August. Fans also caught hold of this:

Some individuals, on the other hand, pointed out that everyone has embarrassing search histories they'd prefer not to share. Here are some of the notable reactions:

IShowSpeed is currently one of the fastest-growing channels on YouTube, consistently gaining over a million subscribers each month. At the time of writing, he boasts an impressive 20.3 million subscribers on his platform.

The streamer is currently still in the UK (following his participation in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023), and he even collaborated with footballing icon Rio Ferdinand in a recent live broadcast.