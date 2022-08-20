"This has gotta be the sickest thing I've got": xQc shows off beautiful trophy for winning Elden Ring Twitch event

On today's stream, Felix "xQc" showed off the Elden Ring trophy he won from the Twitch Rivals event held in June. Fans will remember how the incident was mired in controversy as Lengyel was eliminated from the PvP tournament under dubious circumstances. However, he did win the PvE segment with Mendo from Team Liquid.

The Canadian finally got his hands on the trophy, which was based on the famous sentient pots affectionately called Pot Friends by the community. The golden statue clearly made a good impression on the streamer, and he praised it profusely:

"This has gotta be the sickest thing I've got out there for sure... like a token that I got. The trophies were nice and the medals... but this one is definitely the best by far."

xQc cannot stop praising his Elden Ring trophy from Twitch Rivals event

The popular Twitch streamer teamed up with Mendo for the Twitch Rivals event in June, where teams of two participated in two different segments of Elden Ring. Although the duo had a disappointing time on the player versus player side, they managed to win the player versus environment part of the tournament by one point, as testified by Mendo's tweet from 2 June. He wrote:

"@xQc and I won the PvE segment and we each get our very own PotFriend trophy IRL because x clutched BIG in the last 4 minutes"

Liquid Mendo @Mendo



and I won the PvE segment and we each get our very own PotFriend trophy IRL because x clutched BIG in the last 4 minutes



i lost round 1 in the pvp segment though..



I hope you guys enjoyed watching the event!!! The @ELDENRING Rivals event is over! @xQc and I won the PvE segment and we each get our very own PotFriend trophy IRL because x clutched BIG in the last 4 minutesi lost round 1 in the pvp segment though..I hope you guys enjoyed watching the event!!! The @ELDENRING Rivals event is over!@xQc and I won the PvE segment and we each get our very own PotFriend trophy IRL because x clutched BIG in the last 4 minutesi lost round 1 in the pvp segment though..I hope you guys enjoyed watching the event!!! https://t.co/2ExyYlZN2B

Suffice it to say, Felix was pretty excited as he opened the box on stream. After painstakingly opening the many layers of packaging for almost ten minutes, the streamer was impressed with the trophy, calling it the "sickest" item he has in his collection. Showing his audience a closeup, xQc read out the inscription:

"PvE Champion. Elden Ring Rivals. Isn't it so sick, though? That is insane, dude. I'm like so happy with it."

(Timestamp 16:27:47)

The statue is basically a golden replica of the Elden Ring meme turned Twitch emote Pot Friend, which is a reference to the in-game mobs called Living Jars. Friendly NPC Iron Fist Alexander is also a living jar and was an instant hit with fans when the game came out. Since then, living jars have become synonymous with the game, thus the Pot Friend trophy for the tournament winners.

Fan reactions

Fans watching the stream were clearly anticipating a stunning trophy as the streamer began unpacking the box. They spammed the chat with the Pot Friend emote, expressing their excitement:

Chat spamming Pot Friend (Image via xQc/Twitch)

Comments under the clip discussing the trophy (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

The emote went viral when it was introduced back in March because of its unique style and reference to arguably the most famous game released this year.

Edited by Siddharth Satish