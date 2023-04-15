"This guy uses me as MySpace" - xQc reveals his Twitter DMs, shows how fans have spammed his inbox

During a recent Twitch stream, popular streamer Felix "xQc" shared that his Twitter DMs have been inundated with messages from some of his fans, which by itself is not very surprising considering his huge fanbase. However, he went on to disclose that an individual named Polecy, as well as another person whose username he did not reveal, had sent him personal images and lengthy messages.

He was baffled by the frequency of a particular fan's DMs and commented:

"This guy uses me as MySpace"

xQc leaks his Twitter DMs, shows messages from fans

Yesterday, April 14, xQc disclosed that the sheer volume of Twitter messages from these fans resulted in his computer experiencing lag. Speaking about one person in particular, he said:

"My computer lags by the way when I open up his DMs. His DMs are so stacked so bad, my computer lags when I open them. I'm not kidding. My browser almost crashed."

He then went on to display the private messages, which included random pictures of the user at parties and even pictures of his friends:

"This guy posted his selfies and his lifestyle in my DMs. Dude, this guy uses me as MySpace, man. Bro, like, what the f**k is this, man? I don't even know dude."

(Timestamp: 00:13:34)

He proceeded to show the DMs of another fan, who had sent him elaborate messages discussing the drama unfolding on the subreddit LSF. He reacted:

"This person, they unblock me, post a paragraph, then reblock me. Look, I'm blocked. They unblock, post, reblock. Every day. Look at this. Brother, these are all theories and conspiracies about the drama and how's he's doing off-stream, how it's developing, why it's happening, and the pieces in play. This person has interpretation of all."

Fans react to the clip

Many of Felix's viewers were also perplexed by the flood of messages. While some suggested that this was perhaps the reason why the Canadian rarely goes outside, others commented that the messages are "unhinged." Here are some of the top comments on YouTube after the clip was posted:

Fans react to the messages. (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

xQc is one of the most well-known streamers on Twitch with over 11 million followers. He was recently awarded the Variety Streamer of the Year at the 2023 Streamer Awards. Read more about his victory here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes