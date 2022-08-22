“This is not hoisin sauce!” - Twitch streamer CookSux consumes cleaning liquid after thinking it’s a sauce

American Twitch streamer CookSux shared a hilarious moment in his recent IRL livestream after consuming a mouthful of cleaning/soap liquid. Speaking to the camera, he explained that he thought it was hoisin sauce, but it turned out to be something else.

Hoisin sauce is mostly used for Cantonese and East Asian cuisines. Although the color of the sauce is typically dark red or brown, mistaking it for a soap wash was a stretch even in a restaurant.

After discovering the strange taste of the substance, CookSux soon realized that he had downed something inedible. He exclaimed:

“This is not hoisin sauce!”

CookSux calls restaurant attendant after mistaking soap liquid for sauce

The IRL streamer was seen roaming the streets of Berlin in a recent livestream. Hours into the broadcast, the content creator was seen entering a Vietnamese eatery where he ordered a bowl of noodles and meat.

The content creator noticed a blue-colored bottle on the table. Thinking it was some sauce or condiment, possibly hoisin sauce, he went ahead and grabbed it and poured a hefty amount of liquid into a container with chili sauce.

To make matters even funnier, he was heard saying:

"Imagine you guys telling me how to eat this food. I mean, you guys can, but I've been eating pho for a long time."

(Timestamp: 7:05:15)

He proceeded to taste some of the cleaning liquid with the meat. After discovering the bizarre flavor, he examined the bottle. Much to his shock, the bottle turned out to be for cleaning purposes. He exclaimed:

"I thought it was hoisin sauce coz it was thick. What the f**k is this!"

Upon the waiter's arrival, it was discovered that a previous customer had left the bottle. Nonetheless, the entire sequence of events was pretty comical for viewers.

Fans' reactions

Viewers shared their opinions on the hilarious moment as well. Many in the chat were suspicious of the dressing even before the streamer consumed it.

Here are some comments shared on the popular subreddit, r/LivestreamFail:

Some users even pointed out that the restaurant should have been more careful since they are accountable:

CookSux eventually managed to move on from the horrific experience of tasting the cleaning liquid. He streamed for several hours after this failed restaurant visit.

Edited by Ravi Iyer