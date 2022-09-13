“This is just odd”: YouTuber Wade Plemons comments on the payout discrepancies during the latest influencer boxing event

American YouTuber and presenter Wade Plemons, or as he is known on his channel, The W.A.D.E Concept, took to Twitter to give his take on the massive discrepancies in the pay scale between fighters in the recently concluded influencer boxing event by Social Gloves.
The event was held at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The main event featured Austin McBroom and Ali "Gib" in a 180-pound contest. McBroom, who made his professional debut, lost in the fourth round as a result of a knockout.
Speaking about the disclosed fees of the influencers, Wade Plemons said:
“This is just odd.”
Wade Plemons criticizes the absurd gap between fees
As shared by the Twitter account Jedi Goodman, the Social Gloves 2 event featured some topsy turvy pay scales among the influencers contesting the event.
According to the disclosed data, the headline-making fighters, Gib and Austin, made $50K and $10K, respectively. Former basketball player Nick Young, who defeated TikTok star Malcolm Minikon, made $100K compared to the latter's $25K.
The biggest discrepancy between the match fees came between LeVeon Bell and Adrian Peterson. The former reportedly made a whopping $250K compared to Adrian's measly $15K. Both are NFL athletes.
Austin's younger brother Landon was also featured on the fight card as he took on YouTuber Adam Saleh. The duo made $5K and $100K, respectively.
The rest of the competitor's match fees were fairly close. For instance, TV personality Cody Wharton and former football player Chase Demoor made $45K and $50K respectively, making it an even fare.
Wade Plemons took to his Twitter account to call out the strange gap between some of the fighters. He said:
"What a bizarre payout.. the PPV points/gate could not have been worth not getting far more guaranteed for some of these guys."
However, considering that these are only "disclosed" fees, Wade Plemons also mentioned that there may be certain provisions that allow the fighters to earn more unofficially. There is also additional revenue generated through PPVs.
Fans react to the match fees
Fans have already shared their reactions to the inconsistent pay scales. Many have suggested that Gib should have received the most money due to his popularity as well as his skill. Here are some of the comments that were shared under Wade Plemon's tweet:
Compared to the Social Boxing 2 event, the recently concluded Misfits Boxing event, co-owned by British YouTuber JJ "KSI," has been touted to have made a lot of cash courtesy of its 20K sold tickets in the O2 Arena, coupled with a mammoth 1.5 million PPVs sold, as revealed by JJ's manager, through DAZN.