“This is just odd”: YouTuber Wade Plemons comments on the payout discrepancies during the latest influencer boxing event

American YouTuber and presenter Wade Plemons, or as he is known on his channel, The W.A.D.E Concept, took to Twitter to give his take on the massive discrepancies in the pay scale between fighters in the recently concluded influencer boxing event by Social Gloves.

The event was held at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The main event featured Austin McBroom and Ali "Gib" in a 180-pound contest. McBroom, who made his professional debut, lost in the fourth round as a result of a knockout.

Speaking about the disclosed fees of the influencers, Wade Plemons said:

“This is just odd.”

Wade Plemons criticizes the absurd gap between fees

As shared by the Twitter account Jedi Goodman, the Social Gloves 2 event featured some topsy turvy pay scales among the influencers contesting the event.

According to the disclosed data, the headline-making fighters, Gib and Austin, made $50K and $10K, respectively. Former basketball player Nick Young, who defeated TikTok star Malcolm Minikon, made $100K compared to the latter's $25K.

The biggest discrepancy between the match fees came between LeVeon Bell and Adrian Peterson. The former reportedly made a whopping $250K compared to Adrian's measly $15K. Both are NFL athletes.

Austin's younger brother Landon was also featured on the fight card as he took on YouTuber Adam Saleh. The duo made $5K and $100K, respectively.

The rest of the competitor's match fees were fairly close. For instance, TV personality Cody Wharton and former football player Chase Demoor made $45K and $50K respectively, making it an even fare.

Wade Plemons took to his Twitter account to call out the strange gap between some of the fighters. He said:

"What a bizarre payout.. the PPV points/gate could not have been worth not getting far more guaranteed for some of these guys."

However, considering that these are only "disclosed" fees, Wade Plemons also mentioned that there may be certain provisions that allow the fighters to earn more unofficially. There is also additional revenue generated through PPVs.

Fans react to the match fees

Fans have already shared their reactions to the inconsistent pay scales. Many have suggested that Gib should have received the most money due to his popularity as well as his skill. Here are some of the comments that were shared under Wade Plemon's tweet:

stumpz @imstumpz @WadePlem Bro gib literally should’ve got the most money I would’ve thought atleast 300k and a knockout bonus what a joke smh @WadePlem Bro gib literally should’ve got the most money I would’ve thought atleast 300k and a knockout bonus what a joke smh

dani @danii_977 @jedigoodman I'm not even surprised tbh did you not see what happened to the last event. Austin and social gloves were prob broke and tried to throw as much money as they could in this event just for Austin to win and get the money fight with JJ but oh well @jedigoodman I'm not even surprised tbh did you not see what happened to the last event. Austin and social gloves were prob broke and tried to throw as much money as they could in this event just for Austin to win and get the money fight with JJ but oh well

Gabzzz @gabzzz_yt @WadePlem So like McBroom definitely lost money on this event right? Like there’s no way this was profitable. @WadePlem So like McBroom definitely lost money on this event right? Like there’s no way this was profitable.

stumpz @imstumpz @Elchapo996 @WadePlem Adam should’ve got like 20k and the other 80 goes to gib @Elchapo996 @WadePlem Adam should’ve got like 20k and the other 80 goes to gib

DCX @DCXavada @WadePlem 7 FIGURE GIBBER BUT ADAM GOT PAID MORE @WadePlem 7 FIGURE GIBBER BUT ADAM GOT PAID MORE 😭

TSO Non Casual @NonCasualFann @WadePlem This does not make sense. I just refuse to believe gib accepts this fight for $50k + ppv @WadePlem This does not make sense. I just refuse to believe gib accepts this fight for $50k + ppv

JJ🧸 @YoursTrulyJJ @WadePlem I know AP has $$$ but $15k??? Also $100k for Adam and $50k for Gib?? Obviously I assume Gib would get a good amount of the PPV sales or something along those lines but mannnnn thats tuff @WadePlem I know AP has $$$ but $15k??? Also $100k for Adam and $50k for Gib?? Obviously I assume Gib would get a good amount of the PPV sales or something along those lines but mannnnn thats tuff

~ @notoriousburna @WadePlem everyone else had guaranteed payouts except for gib austin/ austin’s bro who waited till the PPV numbers. they obviously didn’t sell anything so they used what they had to try pay everyone @WadePlem everyone else had guaranteed payouts except for gib austin/ austin’s bro who waited till the PPV numbers. they obviously didn’t sell anything so they used what they had to try pay everyone

Dominick White @dwhite4451 @WadePlem Good god how the hell did Bell make 5x what gib did? @WadePlem Good god how the hell did Bell make 5x what gib did?

Compared to the Social Boxing 2 event, the recently concluded Misfits Boxing event, co-owned by British YouTuber JJ "KSI," has been touted to have made a lot of cash courtesy of its 20K sold tickets in the O2 Arena, coupled with a mammoth 1.5 million PPVs sold, as revealed by JJ's manager, through DAZN.

