"This is my life now" - IShowSpeed discusses receiving saline IV therapy after being hospitalized for a swollen eye

The latest health updates regarding YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed's" recent health troubles have dropped. Currently hospitalized in Japan due to a sinus infection, he shared an update on his condition through his Snapchat account. In his story, he mentioned undergoing saline IV therapy and carrying the saline stand with him wherever he goes.

The streamer, who still has a swollen eye, shared the hospital setup on his Snapchat, displaying the saline bags and the stand used for his IV therapy. He stated:

"This is my life now."

"This sh*t is stuck in my arm" - IShowSpeed gives update from hospital toilet

IShowSpeed experienced a severe infection that forced him to extend his stay in Japan. He was initially admitted to the hospital on July 30. Today, on August 1, he posted an update revealing his current situation, highlighting that he must carry a saline stand even when going to the toilet. He said:

"If you wanna (have an) update on my life, right now I'm taking a sh*t, this (saline stand) has to follow me everywhere I go and this sh*t is stuck in my arm and yeah, this is my life now, so yeah..."

For those who may be wondering, saline IV is a combination of sterile water and sodium chloride (salt). It is used to restore fluid balance and hydrate tissues in the body.

He also posted a brief video on his alternative YouTube channel (Live Speedy), weighing in on his current condition. He said:

"I have to be with this pouch 24/7, it's stuck to me. Like the IV gives me, medicine or something like every second. I don't know how it works...I really hope I just would be back home bro, I just wanna go back to America so bad."

Although he is not currently in immediate danger, he is expected to remain in Japan for the next few days for further examination and testing to ensure a comprehensive evaluation of his condition.

What did the fans say?

The YouTuber's latest Snapchat story was shared by a verified fan page (@IShowSpeed_Live), which garnered a handful of comments. Here are some of them:

Beningham 🫶🏾 @beniii666 @IShowSpeed_Live His little smile made me smile again, take care of yourself bro

Hamzahdiscovery @Hamzahdiscovery @IShowSpeed_Live Take care of yourself

Npc Neptune on Xbox @npc_xbox @IShowSpeed_Live God is with you no matter what stay praying for you in the name of Jesus Christ

The YouTuber's initial experience involved cluster headaches, which led to a sinus infection and resulted in a swollen right eye. Those interested in learning more about his condition can find additional information by clicking here.