Fact Check: Did IShowSpeed meet with an accident? Real reason behind hospitalization explored

Darren Watkins Jr, aka IShowSpeed, was recently hospitalized in Japan due to a swollen eye. The YouTuber traveled from the USA to watch Al-Nassr play against PSG last week as part of their pre-season friendlies. While he got to meet Neymar and Kim Kardashian, his week did not end well, considering he had to be taken to the ER.

Initially, the absence of any reliable information caused fans to speculate why he suddenly had a swollen eye, with many people suggesting an accident as the cause.

On July 30, 2023, the streamer's cameraman, Slipz, posted a picture of him on Twitter with a piece of cloth on his forehead, right above what clearly looks like a swollen eye. The caption indicated that the injury was not caused by an accident:

"This was his eye after waking up, prompting a trip in an ambulance to ER. can’t take any risks since we are out of the country"

IShowSpeed latest health update: YouTuber diagnosed with sinus infection, will be in the hospital for foreseeable future

After an initial checkup, the doctors diagnosed IShowSpeed with a case of severe sinus infection. In subsequent tweets, it was also revealed that the YouTuber was examined by a specialist and that there were no long-term dangers to his health.

The 18-year-old has already broken all sorts of glass ceilings in streaming, winning the Breakout Streamer of the Year award at last year's Streamys and bagging a nomination for Streamer of the Year for this year's event. His fans were shocked to find out that he was re-admitted to the hospital a day after being discharged.

Slipz gave his followers the update on Twitter. He stated that after going back for some blood tests, IShowSpeed's doctors advised him to stay in the hospital so that he could be monitored by professionals to prevent the infection from spreading. An MRI scan of the area in question apparently showed that bacteria had only been found in his eyelids.

Doctors had also warned the content creator that if not treated right, the sinus infection can progress towards meningitis, which is much more dangerous. However, his cameraman has assured fans that he is in good hands and will be staying overnight in the hospital.

In a video released on his main YouTube channel, IShowSpeed spoke to his fans and lamented that he could not stream. He also shared exactly what and where he was hurting before asking his fans to pray for a swift recovery.

As it stands, the streamer will be staying in the hospital till he gets better. As per the video, it can take weeks or even longer.