"This makes me unreasonably upset" - Fans react as Twitch streamer narrowly avoids a car accident in parking lot

During a recent live broadcast in Shanghai, IRL Twitch streamer Water "Waterlynn" narrowly avoided a potential accident. During the stream, she attempted to navigate a rented Tesla, but things took an unexpected turn as she accelerated instead of slowing down while entering the Costco parking lot. This resulted in a close call as she nearly collided with the wall in the narrow lane.

The incident unfolded during yesterday's broadcast (December 28) when Water teamed up with her friend. Her friend, who was speaking in Mandarin, specifically instructed her to pump the brakes and slow down. Despite the advice, the streamer did the opposite and hit the accelerator. Reacting to the clip, one r/LivestreamFail member said:

"This makes me unreasonably upset."

Twitch streamer Waterlynn cranks up speed in parking lot, fans react

Yesterday, during her IRL stream on Twitch, Waterlynn encountered a close call. Teaming up with her friend, who assumed the role of the camera person, they headed to Costco. However, upon entering the parking lot, her driving skills seemed to take a detour, leading to a moment of uncertainty as the car nearly rammed into an adjacent wall.

In fact, the camera captured the streamer ramping up the speed from 10 km/h to 32 in the narrow lane of the parking lot, a speed significantly exceeding the recommended limit. Watch the full clip here:

The co-passenger, her friend, can be heard screaming "Màn de" ("Slow down" in Mandarin). However, it seemed to have the opposite effect on the Twitch streamer.

Fortunately, the car didn't actually hit the wall, and both individuals remained unscathed. Reacting to the close call, the Twitch streamer's friend exclaimed:

"What about the 'Màn de' you don't understand? I said, 'Slow down,' why did speed up? Water!"

The clip naturally made its way to the popular livestreaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail, where it garnered a number of reactions from users. Here are some of the notable ones:

Waterlynn is a rapidly growing streamer, currently boasting over 167K followers on her Twitch account. Her influence extends to a substantial social media presence, with over 170K followers on Instagram and an additional 73K on X.

For those unaware, she also happens to be the partner of fellow IRL streamer Jake "JakenbakeLIVE" (660K followers). The duo frequently streams together, particularly in Japan.