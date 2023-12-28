"This is nothing bad at all" - Kick streamer Natalie Reynolds responds to backlash for wearing body paint to the gym

Kick streamer Natalie Reynolds has responded to backlash after her antics during a recent livestream went viral. For context, Reynolds hosted an IRL broadcast on December 27, 2023, and did a "social experiment" by visiting a gym while wearing body paint. She was eventually confronted by an individual, who called her out for the inappropriate attire.

"If you don't have clothes on, you need to be out of here, ma'am! (The Kick streamer says, 'I do have clothes on.') Not fine, I work in the industry enough to know. I work in the entertainment field."

Natalie Reynolds posted the clip on X (formerly Twitter) later that day, which has since accrued over 27.2 million views. Numerous netizens expressed their displeasure with the Kick streamer's antics, with some even accusing her of "indecent exposure."

In response to the backlash, Reynolds claimed that she was wearing a sports gym workout bra and a bathing suit bottom. Wondering why "everyone" was acting as if she was undressed, the content creator wrote:

"I was wearing a sports gym workout bra and a bathing suit bottom… why (is) everyone acting like I was naked, lmao. The amount of women who wear pants up the ass at the gym… This is nothing bad at all."

Natalie Reynolds followed up and cited an example of a male YouTuber who seemingly worked out at a gym while wearing body paint. She said:

"So, a guy YouTuber makes a video just like this, but when I paint myself, everyone is acting like the world is ending. Let me get my gains and shredded in peace, please."

Natalie Reynolds' response to the backlash has elicited over 520 comments on the social media platform. X user @Whiskeypits was amused by the content creator's "damage control tweets":

Another netizen commented on the streamer's decision to wear a bathing suit at the gym by writing:

User @HellSpawnBets shared their thoughts on the situation by remarking:

"You did this to bait reactions and bait engagement on Twitter... grabbing the low-hanging fruit."

Amid the body paint at gym controversy, Natalie Reynolds leveled some serious allegations against Kick streamer Jack Doherty. According to her, Doherty allegedly "scammed" and "took 100% of revenue" from OF models.