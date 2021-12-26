"This is probably my last chance": Fortnite YouTuber Ceeday returns after 2 years, explains his disappearance

Ceeday was one of the most popular Fortnite YouTubers back in the day before he gradually stopped uploading videos on his channel before disappearing entirely. For two whole years, no one had any idea where Ceeday was until he finally returned.

Almost two years ago, Ceeday uploaded a video titled "Mythical Ceeday" that raked in 14 million views. With almost every video averaging around 5-6 million views, Ceeday has been one of the biggest Fortnite YouTubers since day one, which is why fans were extremely disappointed by his unexplained hiatus.

Fortunately, this Christmas, players have seen several miracles, including the return of Ceeday to Fortnite. In his comeback video titled "Chapter 3 No Way Home", the popular YouTuber explained why he was away and what inspired him to return.

Fortnite YouTuber Ceeday was falling out of love with making videos

Back in August 2020, Ceeday teased his fans by hinting at his Fortnite comeback on Instagram. Unfortunately, he did not deliver on this promise instantly and failed to upload another video for his fans at the time. However, from his recent video, it seems like his return is permanent, and he is back with a goal in mind.

Before informing his fans of his goals and the reason behind his return, Fortnite YouTuber Ceeday thought it fit to explain why he was gone in the first place. According to him, the last two years were extremely difficult, and with everything going on around the world, making videos was the last thing on his mind.

“While the world is literally ending in front of us, the last thing on my mind is ‘when am I going to drop this new Fortnite video?'"

Fortnite Chapter 2 was the "perfect s**tstorm according to Ceeday

Yet another reason stopping Ceeday from returning to YouTube was the abhorrent state of Fortnite Chapter 2. According to him, the season was curated poorly, and even if he wanted to return to making videos, the game just wasn't good enough.

"Don’t even get me started on Fortnite. Can we please, as a community, act like Chapter 2 didn’t happen? The state of the game, plus what was happening in the world at the time, it was the perfect sh*tstorm to keep me from coming back to YouTube."

Ultimately, Ceeday felt that he was simply "falling out of love with YouTube and making videos." It was obvious to him that Fortnite content was getting repetitive, and it was no longer fun for him.

Ceeday is eyeing the Diamond Play Button in Fortnite Chapter 3

His reasons for leaving YouTube are in the past now as Ceeday finally returns to YouTube after an almost 2-year-long hiatus. The popular YouTuber feels that this is his "last chance at being serious" and achieving an impressive milestone, and Fortnite Chapter 3 is the perfect opportunity for him.

“I’ve never shown any of my YouTube plaques before, and that’s because I still haven’t claimed them. I say that to let you guys know that until I can hit 10 million and get the Diamond play button, I don’t feel I deserve the other two.”

It seems like Fortnite YouTuber Ceeday is here to stay for a while, and players can expect the same content from him that they once loved. Watching their favorite YouTuber return to one of Fortnite's most interesting seasons is certainly a Christmas miracle.

Edited by Danyal Arabi