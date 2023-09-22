“This is pure jealousy” - Gaming community critical of PlayStation gamer and YouTuber MBG downplaying Xbox creators

The longstanding battle between Sony-owned PlayStation and Microsoft-owned Xbox has a devoted YouTube community, and YouTuber MGB is on team PlayStation with nearly 100K subscribers. However, his recent video downplaying other Xbox-affiliated creators has sparked criticism.

While talking about Xbox-related creators, he mentioned that a few of them have been gaining YouTube followers by speaking negatively about Sony and their fans. He said this in a recent video:

"Toxic motherf**kers out here, a million times worse than I could ever be, even if I tried, are getting a platform. And you know how they're getting a platform? Do you think it's by enjoying games? Do you think it's by being optimistic about games? Do you think it's about talking about the games they're excited about? They're getting platformed by literally shi**ing on Sony and Sony fans."

Members of the gaming community clipped this statement and posted it on X/Twitter, accusing him of being "jealous" of other creators who were growing in size:

"Oh my lord, now this is pure jealousy that @OhNoItsAlexx, @thicc_stick_boi channels are growing where @xMBGx has been losing subs."

"F**king losers!" - MGB creates rift between PlayStation and Xbox community

In a recent video, MGB, a prominent YouTuber known for exclusively playing PlayStation games, voiced his frustrations regarding creators associated with Xbox. He stated:

"These people I'm talking about are f**king losers, I mean real losers, like, lowlifes. Like, people that shouldn't be accepted anywhere because of how f**ked up they are but they're not just getting a platform but they're growing. What does that tell you?"

He continued his rant:

"You have people, whose entire persona, and probably who they actually are, is about being a loser, lowlife, about not being a fanboy. They're now being a fanboy of Microsoft. They're f**king Microsoft fanboys."

MGB didn't mention any specific names, but there are numerous Xbox-related creators who have recently criticized PlayStation. For instance, here's a recent video by YouTuber OhNoItsAlex:

MGB's recent rant also drew criticism from the gaming community, particularly from Xbox fans, with many calling him out. Here's one such post by Xbox creator and Twiter/X user Timdog (@xCloudTimdog):

Timdog lambasts MGB for his recent take (Image via Twitter/X)

MGB's YouTube channel has experienced a significant decline recently. While he used to gain over 1,000 subscribers monthly a couple of years ago, he is now receiving less than 100 new subscribers each month.