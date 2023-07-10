"This is really getting too far" - IShowSpeed chanting "F**k Messi" at Wireless Festival leaves the online community divided

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" took the stage for his second music festival of the week. During his latest appearance at the Wireless Festival in London, he started a rather peculiar chant for a music concert. At one point during his performance, the streamer initiated a "F**k Messi" chant, which garnered mixed reactions from fans.

Speedy HQ @iShowSpeedHQ Speed started a “F*ck Messi” chant at Wireless Fest Speed started a “F*ck Messi” chant at Wireless Fest😭 https://t.co/s9dqTrpsxY

Those who have been following the streamer will know that he is a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. To further solidify his position as a CR7 fan, he decided to shout "f**k Messi." While the Portuguese's fans may have enjoyed it, others, particularly Messi fans, were not impressed. One user replied:

This user was clearly not happy with the chant (Image via Twitter)

Did IShowSpeed's "F**k Messi" chant backfire?

IShowSpeed is often recognized for his open disdain towards Messi, whom he considers a rival to his idol, Ronaldo. One of the defining characteristics of IShowSpeed's persona is his strong admiration for the Portuguese footballer. For example, he released a song dedicated to the former Real Madrid and Manchester United player last year.

IShowSpeed's latest antics in front of a large audience have generated mixed reactions. While the initial angle revealed that many joined in and regurgitated the chant, in a recently surfaced video, it can be observed that his "F**k Messi" chant did not have the desired effect, as a section of fans instead began chanting Messi's name. Here is the clip:

IShowSpeed Reports @IShowReports

New footage shows Speeds attempt at starting a

“F*ck Messi” chant backfired 🗣️: Messi, Messi, MessiNew footage shows Speeds attempt at starting a“F*ck Messi” chant backfired 🗣️: Messi, Messi, MessiNew footage shows Speeds attempt at starting a “F*ck Messi” chant backfired😭 https://t.co/4eAtCm947g

However, it's important to note that the YouTuber was likely just trying to engage in some friendly banter with the audience. Fortunately, it seems that the crowd did not respond with hostility and was up for a playful exchange.

What did fans say?

Not everyone was a fan of the "F**k Messi" chant. Video clips, especially those shared by his fans, elicited various reactions. Here are some noteworthy responses:

Femex Jr @FemexJr @IShowReports This is really getting too far might start unliking ishowspeed now 🖕🏽 @IShowReports This is really getting too far might start unliking ishowspeed now 🖕🏽

hållkäften boy @hejminator @IShowReports this is the start of the fall from grace @IShowReports this is the start of the fall from grace

Darren is expected to be back in the UK later this year. It has been officially announced that the streamer will participate in the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match 2023 in the London Stadium (September 9). Since he was unable to score in last year's event, he will be aiming to redeem himself this time around.

Poll : 0 votes