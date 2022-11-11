Did IShowSpeed meet any footballers? Streamer pictured on the sidelines of Old Trafford for Manchester United match

YouTuber and internet personality Darren "IShowSpeed" was pictured on the sidelines of Old Trafford after the 3rd Round EFL Cup fixture between Manchester United and Aston Villa on November 10. The scoreline ended in favor of the Red Devils after they won 4-2 to proceed to the next round, where they will face Burnley.

IShowSpeed was among the attendees of the match. Yesterday, he stated that he went to Old Trafford to meet his long-time idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. Much to his dismay, the Portuguese striker was ill and was not included in the squad, meaning a possible meeting was off the table.

Darren, however, shared pictures of himself on the sidelines. Only notable and authorized individuals get to stand pitch-side on a matchday.

IShowSpeed shares pictures from the pitch side. Did he meet any players?

Although he could not meet his idol CR7, IShowSpeed was able to spend time with none other than former Manchester United footballer and legend Paddy Crerand.

Seasoned football fans will know Crerand is among the best players to grace the club's iconic pitch. The Scottish international played as a midfielder in the 1960s and represented the Red Devils over 400 times. Crerand went on to win the English League title twice, the FA Cup, and the much-coveted European Cup.

Speed meets Paddy (Image via YouTube)

Naturally, IShowSpeed could not recognize him, which led to some hilarious conversations between the two, with Crerand calling Speed a "bloody ejit" after he mispronounced his name.

However, Darren eventually realized the importance of the occasion and said:

"God, I'm really touching somebody that played on this field, bro. Like, you're actually like, the first person I met that played (for United)."

Did he meet any of the present footballers?

So far, there has been no indication that he has met any of the current Man United players. However, in the comments section of his Instagram post, players such as Alejandro Garnacho and Shola Shoretire, both young prodigies of the club, shared their reactions.

Alejandro Garnacho and Shola Shoretire comment on IShowSpeed's Instagram post (Image via Instagram)

Speaking with Rio Ferdinand

Darren was also on a Facetime call with another United legend. A clip of Rio Ferdinand's call with the streamer circulated across the internet. The former England international reacted to Darren's latest World Cup song. Speaking to him, Rio said:

"This is my official World Cup song."

The song can be found on Darren's YouTube channel. It has garnered a lot of traction, with players such as Alphonso Davies, the Bayern Munich left-back, reacting to the song.

"Gutted for you, pal" - Users react to the streamer missing the chance to meet Cristiano Ronaldo

Speed⭐️ @ishowspeedsui i’m crying right now i flew all the way to manchester to see ronaldo and he not playing🥲🥲 i’m crying right now i flew all the way to manchester to see ronaldo and he not playing🥲🥲

At this point, it is no secret that Darren is a massive fan of Ronaldo. He has even dedicated a song to his name. However, his adventure in Manchester appears to be in vain, as the Portuguese forward was not included in Thursday's squad.

Here are some of the notable reactions:

𝘑𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @SznTenHag @ishowspeedsui AND you have to watch McTominay, I feel so bad for you @ishowspeedsui AND you have to watch McTominay, I feel so bad for you

Phil @philstandish @ishowspeedsui @TheProdigalSean But you did get to see a great game. And the next big thing.. @ishowspeedsui @TheProdigalSean But you did get to see a great game. And the next big thing.. https://t.co/NemAmhFuuq

With IShowSpeed in the UK for the second time, fans are expecting major collaborations with fellow content creators. His first visit, during the Sidemen Charity match, did not yield any videos due to YouTube placing a strike on him. Fans have speculated that a collab with KSI or the Sidemen might be on the cards.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes