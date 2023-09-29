Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has added his voice to the many gamers expressing disapproval of the recent crossover between Call of Duty and Diablo 4, marked by the inclusion of Inarius and Lilith in the popular FPS shooter. The decision to include the titular characters from the Diablo franchise in CoD has not gone down well among fans, with many lambasting Blizzard Activision for the unnecessary mashup between two games from different genres.

As a popular MMO and RPG streamer who frequently plays games such as World of Warcraft and Diablo on stream, Asmongold is a known critic of Blizzard, having unofficially quit Diablo 4 after criticizing the developers for not fixing gameplay issues.

Zack was clearly disgruntled by the inclusion of Lilith and Inarius as operators with their signature bundles in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare 2. The streamer described the whole situation as "ridiculous":

"Lilith and Inarius are playable characters... I saw this bro, oh my god. This is so ridiculous."

"Even Lilith and Inarious left D4": Fans react to Asmongold's disapproval of recent Diablo 4 crossover with Call of Duty

This is not the first time Activision has featured skins and operators that many deem unsuited in a first-person shooter. A few months ago, Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj were released as playable avatars, creating quite a stir in the community.

Asmongold did not mince words in pointing out the absurdity of including such skins in Call of Duty for promotions. While criticizing the inclusion of Lilith and Inarius, he also emphasized how players dressed as basketball professionals would now be able to shoot opponents wearing skins from Diablo 4:

"Like Call of Duty, apparently, you can have Inarius fighting against Snoop Dogg, fighting against Kevin Durant fighting against a Navy SEAL."

The Diablo franchise is as removed from the FPS genre as possible. Asmongold could not believe that Inarius, who canonically is an angel gone rogue, would be a playable character in Call of Duty, with players running around shooting guns with his Diablo 4 NPC skin:

"Oh my f*cking god! Jesus. That is so ridiculous man. So like what, there is Inarius running around with like a f*cking M4, or what?"

Here are some reactions from fans who commented on the clip on YouTube.

Fans making fun of the crossover (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

This isn't the streamer's first tirade against Diablo 4, having been highly critical of its developers in the past for their decisions pertaining to gameplay balances.