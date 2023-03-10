"This is some serial killer manifesto s**t!" - Asmongold left stunned after seeing how ZeplaHQ deals with bad raiders in MMORPG

During a livestream on March 9, 2023, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" reacted to a video by fellow content creator ZeplaHQ, explaining why she decided to stop raiding in Square Enix's popular MMORPG, Final Fantasy XIV.

The latter further mentioned how she dealt with bad raiders and revealed a notebook in which she kept a log of the players' mistakes and tracked them. Asmongold was taken aback by this, and he noticed that the notebook appeared to be half-full.

The One True King (OTK) co-founder exclaimed in surprise, saying that ZeplaHQ made a 'Death Note:'

"Oh, my God! This is a Death Note! Yes! Bro, what the... this is... holy! Are you kidding me? This is some serial killer manifesto s**t!"

Asmongold was baffled after seeing how ZeplaHQ dealt with bad raiders in Final Fantasy XIV

ZeplaHQ recently uploaded a video titled "Why Zepla is Not Playing FFXIV." At the nine-minute mark, she recalled making little to no progression during her raids, and mentioned becoming so "desperate" that she kept a log of players who kept making mistakes. The Twitch streamer explained:

"I got desperate to the point, I started keeping a lot of mistakes, so we could keep track of who's making mistakes. And, so this way, we can all, like, have accountability and what is the group wiping to. And people would ask me what's the tally for the day. So, I was doing this for the team. I would always keep a track of how many mistakes that I've made that caused a wipe. Every day! Day after day!"

Timestamp: 09:50

ZeplaHQ continued further, saying that she shouldn't have done this and that she should have recognized the "red flag:"

"It's just page after page, after page, after page, of like, me keeping track of all of it. But I shouldn't have to do that. Okay? I should have known already that was a red flag."

When Asmongold saw ZeplaHQ's method of dealing with bad players in Final Fantasy XIV, he was taken aback and made a reference to the popular anime Death Note. He jokingly claimed that the content creator's antics would lead to the FBI conducting "wellness checks:"

"It's a game! She's got the Death Note right there. Holy f**k! Yes, this is some, 'FBI does a wellness check on you' thing. Holy f**k!"

Timestamp: 03:11:50

What did the online community have to say about Asmongold's reaction?

Asmongold's reaction to ZeplaHQ's clip went viral, as the clip attracted over 232k views and 645 comments. Here's what the online community had to say:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

While one viewer joked about ZeplaHQ adding the names of the raiders in the 'Book of Grudges,' another community member claimed that they'd never seen Zack "that perplexed."

