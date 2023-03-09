Asmongold hits back at Dr DisRespect's game featuring NFTs, says the title is built around a "dollar value"

During a livestream on March 7, 2023, Twitch sensation Zack "Asmongold" reacted to YouTube Gaming star Herschel "Guy," aka "Dr DisRespect's" recent tweet. In the said post, the latter revealed that his upcoming game, Deadrop, will feature NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

Asmongold did not hold back and went off on Dr DisRespect, saying that the latter was still on the "NFT train." After reading the "Two-Time Champion's" social media post, he claimed that people don't want the gaming experience to be "commodified."

The content creator went on to say that Dr DisRespect's title was built around a "dollar value," remarking:

"Okay. Let me counter this. I don't think that people want to have every aspect of their gaming experience commodified to the extent that everything that they obtain and earn, and the fundamental of the game, is built around a dollar value."

Asmongold goes off on Dr DisRespect's game and explains why using NFTs isn't a good idea

The conversation began at the 40-minute mark of his broadcast on March 7, when Asmongold reacted to Dr DisRespect's tweet, in which he teased that players could potentially "extract and discover" in-game items worth $100,000 on the blockchain:

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect Imagine trying to 'extract' with an item you discovered worth $100,000 on the chain.



Think about entertainment value as a viewer let alone player.



Think about entertainment value as a viewer let alone player.

A new pvp experience is upon us…

The former Twitch streamer also expressed his thoughts on those who claimed the idea was a "scam," calling them "brain-dead headline followers":

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect The concept of digital collectibles in an online game is so exciting to me. Especially an extraction type of game.



People saying scam and 'ugh' are just brain dead headline followers. Same people that spend a ton on skins for an annual release game. Same skins everyone has too.

After reading the social media post, the co-founder of One True King (OTK) voiced his opinion, claiming that Deadrop was built around a "dollar value." He then stated that a lot of people play games to get away from that idea.

He provided reasoning by citing gacha games as an example and stated:

"Even in games that have gacha systems, you are usually only able to do that one way. So, for example, you can roll for a character, but you can't go and be like, 'Oh, I'm going to sell this for more money.' Like, 'I can get Invincible (a rare mount in World of Warcraft), but I can't sell Invincible.' And I think that's a very big difference."

Timestamp: 00:40:30

Asmongold speculated that Deadrop's mechanics could possibly lead to an increase in cheaters:

"By the way... if I was playing a game and I knew that I could kill somebody and get a $100,000 item, you know what I would do? Cheat. I would cheat."

He further talked about how players would be "hacking people constantly":

"Of course! Why wouldn't you cheat? If you've got that much money on the line, you're just making a new account, you're doing it in another country that can't arrest you. There's nothing that they can do. If they ban you, you make a new account, and you're hacking people constantly. This is just not going to work!"

The Austin, Texas-based personality went on to say that Dr DisRespect's title would take "escapism" away from gaming:

"And I also think that it can be antithetical to a lot of people's motivations to get into video gaming, in general, on the fundamental aspect, that it takes the escapism away! That it turns your activities into a dollar value."

Fans react to Asmongold's take

The YouTube comments section was bustling with fan reactions, as more than 385 community members provided their take. Here's a snippet of some relevant reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

While one viewer claimed that Dr Disrespect had "lost credit over the years," another community member praised Asmongold's take on Deadrop's NFT feature.

