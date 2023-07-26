"This thug needs to be canceled" - Controversial Kick streamer Cheesur saying the "N-word" on his livestream leaves netizens enraged

Kick streamer Nermin "Cheesur" is no stranger to causing controversy online. His latest stream was no different. The controversial streamer was caught singing along to 6IX9INE's "Billy," during which he used the N-word explicitly while broadcasting live. Naturally, the candid and nefarious nature of his stream sparked online criticism, particularly on Twitter.

Despite the recurring controversies involving Cheesur, Kick has not taken any action to punish the streamer, and as of now, he remains unbanned from the platform. Reacting to his latest antic, one user said:

"This thug needs to be canceled."

Buhownz 🪼 @Demar305 @scubaryan_ This thug needs to be canceled

Cheesur uses the N-word live on stream, adds to his growing reputation of controversy

Kick streamer Cheesur has once again faced online criticism after a video surfaced from his recent stream, where he was heard casually and audibly using the N-word without any apparent concern or restraint.

The controversial clip showing Cheesur's use of the N-word was shared by Twitter user Ryan (@scubaryan_). According to Ryan, the streamer seemed to be unaware that he was live streaming at the time when he made the unrestrained remark.

However, it's important to note that this claim has not been officially confirmed yet.

ryan 🤿 @scubaryan_ Kick streamer Chessur (millionaire and white) caught singing the N Word live on stream while thinking he was offline pic.twitter.com/SqcYuIVQ35

Despite facing past criticism for other controversial behavior, the streamer seems largely unconcerned and has not adequately addressed the accusations against him.

What did the community say?

The clip has triggered numerous reactions from the online community, with many expressing strong disapproval and demanding that the streamer be "canceled."

"Canceling" someone in the online context typically refers to boycotting or calling for consequences for an individual's actions due to offensive or harmful behavior. Here are some notable responses made under the tweet:

Fodenskii @PurelyFoden @scubaryan_ imagine a mother having to be pregnant with u for 9 months and u end up being this guy

brandon @BrandonYall10 @scubaryan_ Give it 20 more minutes before it reaches that side of twitter

What are his past controversies?

As mentioned earlier, the streamer has a history of making questionable decisions, one of which occurred in May 2023. During that incident, the streamer was seen spitting at the camera while speaking to a woman of color.

Earlier this month, in July, the streamer was involved in another controversial incident. He was seen rescinding a donation that he initially made to a stranger who claimed to be in need of financial aid.

The streamer cited the reason for retracting the donation as the stranger not appearing thankful enough for the help provided.

Despite the recurring issues and controversies, Cheesur continues to be active on Kick without facing any apparent punishment from the platform. Currently, he maintains a significant following, with over 25,000 followers on the platform.