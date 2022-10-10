“This is for the tier list” - HasanAbi shares a witty tweet after defeating xQc in a foam pit battle

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" took to his Twitter account to share a comical reply to a fan who shared a video recording of the latter battling it out against fellow streamer Felix "xQc" in a foam pit in the recently concluded TwitchCon 2022. In the video, HasanAbi and Felix were seen exchanging blows at each other with the help of a padded pole. The video, which lasted for a few seconds, saw the Turkish-American pick up the victory after striking the Canadian down to the foam surface.

Readers should note that the relationship between the two streamers has been strenuous in the past. In the past, Hasan had a beef with xQc to make a streamer tier list which placed him in the middle. Reacting to the video, HasanAbi said:

“This is for the tier list”

HasanAbi and xQc battle it out in foam pit

For those unaware, the foam pit has been organized by TwitchCon event planners. The game is pretty straightforward and requires two individuals to stand up on a slightly elevated surface on top of a foam pit. The two players are given cushioned poles with which they can strike their opponents, and their objective is to disrupt the balance of the opposition. Whoever falls first loses the contest.

xQc and HasanAbi participated in the game, which saw the Los Angeles resident take the win. After his triumph, he went on to playfully imply that it was revenge for placing him lower on xQc's tier list.

The tier list sparked a lot of drama between the two streamers at the time. This, however, is not the only occasion that the duo have had a beef. Last month, the Canadian called out Hasan for downplaying Maya's involvement in the Mizkif-CrazySlick s*xual harassment controversy.

Nonetheless, it appears that the pair have repaired bridges that were severed. Felix is yet to respond to the comical video.

Fans react to the duo's clip

Considering that the pair have had a tension-packed relationship over the past few months, seeing them casually having fun has sparked a lot of curious comments. Some even pointed out that the contest was a mismatch due to the difference in their sizes.

Here are some of the reactions:

Seb @OnlyBastion @hasanthehun anybody else in awe that Hasan forgave XQC so quickly? The dude tried to imply Hasan was downplaying SA @hasanthehun anybody else in awe that Hasan forgave XQC so quickly? The dude tried to imply Hasan was downplaying SA

The foam pit has incidentally drawn a lot of backlash from fans. Fellow Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik suffered a serious back injury after inadvertently falling back-first on the concrete floor concealed under the foam. LochVaness was another streamer who announced that she had dislocated her knee during a foam pit fight.

