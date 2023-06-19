The online community was left amazed when ChatGPT's (the popular AI chatbot) prediction of the winner and runner-up of the recently concluded Call of Duty League Championship 2023 turned out to be accurate. For those who missed it, the New York Subliners emerged victorious with a commanding 5-0 sweep over the Toronto Ultra.

What's more fascinating about the prediction is that it was initially shared on Twitter by Ethan Spencer (@ethuun) six months ago (December 4) when the two finalists were not even determined. ChatGPT's forecast certainly caught the CoD community's attention, as this user said:

"This is unreal"

What did ChatGPT predict for Call of Duty League 2023? Online community reacts

For those unfamiliar, ChatGPT is an AI chatbot trained on a vast collection of diverse texts from the internet, enabling it to learn patterns, grammar, and context in natural language.

Hence, when Ethan Spencer asked ChatGPT to write the end of the Call of Duty Championship in 2023, the chatbot wrote:

"Announcer: (into the microphone) And that's it! Subliners is the winner of the Call of Duty Championship 2023! Congratulations to them on an amazing victory, and a huge thanks to Ultra for putting up such a great fight."

For context, ChatGPT's responses are generated based on patterns and information it has learned from its training data. It does not possess consciousness or access to real-time information beyond what it has been trained on.

It's fair to assume that we are not yet in any sci-fi-turned-reality world. Nonetheless, it was intriguing enough for the online community to share their reactions. Here are some of the notable ones:

W I Z A R D @tweetsofWIZARD @JakeSucky nobody listens to a wizard but ChatGPT writes 1000s of papers and one hits. If this was the middle ages everyone would love me. Muggles. @JakeSucky nobody listens to a wizard but ChatGPT writes 1000s of papers and one hits. If this was the middle ages everyone would love me. Muggles.

papa @JVJDesigns @JakeSucky Madden was always a good predictor @JakeSucky Madden was always a good predictor

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone @JakeSucky Can’t believe the script got leaked this year… @JakeSucky Can’t believe the script got leaked this year…

ChatGPT, however, was off on one projection. According to its generated script, the Ultras gave a close fight. In reality, though, the Subliners made a clean sweep (5-0). A couple of users pointed this out:

Blonix ⚜️ @iamblonix @JakeSucky "and a huge congrats to Ultra for putting up a great fight" nah lol @JakeSucky "and a huge congrats to Ultra for putting up a great fight" nah lol

Someone also decided to use AI to predict the upcoming Valorant Masters Tokyo event. They posted:

The Call of Duty League Championship 2023 also featured some of the biggest organizations within the CoD community. OpTic Texas, Atlanta FaZe, Boston Breach, and Seattle Surge were also in action before the final day and grand finale. Read more about the tournament by clicking here.

