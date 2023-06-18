CDL 2023 Championship Weekend Day 3 results: Atlanta Faze exits, Toronto Ultra and NY Subliners advance to the Grand Final

With Day 3 of the CDL 2023 Championship completed, the finalists have been chosen. The competition included eight teams; six were eliminated after the third day, and two remained. The question to be decided now is who will take home the golden prize. Professionals from both sides are ready to provide their best performance possible since the winner will be able to mark their names in the COD winners' history book and be crowned world champions.

The CDL 2023 Championship started on June 15 with a massive prize pool of $2.4M. The Grand Final will be played in a best-of-nine format on the most recent Call of Duty game, Modern Warfare 2.

Results of CDL 2023 Championship Weekend Day 3

CDL 2023 Championship Day 3 matchups were tough, and fans saw some of the greatest plays the pros had to offer. Toronto Ultra easily defeated NY Subliners, sending the latter to the Elimination Finals versus Atlanta FaZe. However, the New York Subliners performed admirably, winning the match and advancing to the Grand Final.

Elimination Round 2

Match 1 - Seattle Surge vs. OpTix Texas (Mercado: SEA 163 - OPTX 250, Fortress: SEA 6 - OPTX 2, Hotel: SEA 1 - OPTX 3, Fortress: SEA 250 - OPTX 163, Mercado: SEA 6 - OPTX 2)

(Mercado: SEA 163 - OPTX 250, Fortress: SEA 6 - OPTX 2, Hotel: SEA 1 - OPTX 3, Fortress: SEA 250 - OPTX 163, Mercado: SEA 6 - OPTX 2) Match 2 - Boston Breach vs. Atlanta FaZe (Fortress: BOS 139 - ATL 250, El Asilo: BOS 1 - ATL 6, El Asilo: BOS 3 - ATL 1, Mercado: BOS 248: ATL 250)

Winners Final

New York Subliners vs. Toronto Ultra (Zarqwa: NYSL 186 - TOR 250, Mercado: NYSL 3 - TOR 6, El Asilo: NYSL 0 - TOR 3)

Elimination Round 3

Atlanta FaZe vs. Seattle Surge (Fortress: ATL 250 - SEA 241, Embassy: ATL 5 - SEA 6, Hotel: ATL 3 - SEA 0, Embassy: ATL 250 - SEA 183)

Elimination Finals

Atlanta FaZe vs. New York Subliners (Hotel: ATL 250 - NYSL 198, El Asilo: ATL 3 - NYSL 6, Hotel: ATL 0 - NYSL 3, Embassy: ATL 195 - NYSL 250)

Results of Elimination Round 2

Seattle Surge vs. OpTix Texas (3 - 2)

Boston Breach vs. Atlanta FaZe (1 - 3)

Result of Winners Final

New York Subliners vs. Toronto Ultra (0 - 3)

Result of Elimination Round 3

Atlanta FaZe vs. Seattle Surge (3 - 1)

Result of Elimination Finals

Atlanta FaZe vs. New York Subliners (1 - 3)

Schedule for CDL 2023 Championship Grand Final

Monday, June 19, 12:30 am IST: New York Subliners vs. Toronto Ultra

Poll : 0 votes