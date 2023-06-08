"This is the worst day ever!" - ExtraEmily panics after dropping and messing up an UberEats order on livestream

Twitch streamer Emily "ExtraEmily" had an oopsie moment on stream yesterday (June 7). The OTK member decided to showcase her work as an Uber Eats delivery person in the bustling city of New York. Unfortunately, at approximately 3 hours and 46 minutes into the stream, she accidentally dropped a food package from her bike, resulting in one of the cans of drink spilling onto the road.

Despite contacting the helpline for assistance, Emily ultimately decided that the delivery was no longer suitable for completion and canceled the order. Describing her predicament, she exclaimed:

"This is the worst day ever!"

ExtraEmily botches up Uber Eats delivery, later eats the food

Yesterday, ExtraEmily experienced a mishap during her live stream. After picking up her order from DIG, a fast-casual restaurant chain known for its seasonal and primarily vegetarian menu, she embarked on her delivery journey while riding a bicycle.

Regrettably, while she was riding the bike lane, she unexpectedly encountered a pothole on the road, causing her to lose balance and accidentally drop the packaging she was carrying.

Her immediate reaction was:

"It's leaking. What do I do? Literally, what do I do? I don't even know what to do. Do I pay for them? Like, is that what I do? Like, how do I do it? I can give her $20 or something. I wanna cry. This is so awful. Why was there a stupid pothole on the ground?!"

(Timestamp: 03:46:22)

She then contacted the Uber Eats helpline through the app, which didn't quite solve her problem. After riding a bit, she said:

"I should just cancel it (the order). It's GGs. I'm gonna start crying. What do I f**king do?"

Eventually, she decided to cancel the order. Comically, moments later, she decided to indulge in the food herself since it was deemed to be going to waste anyway.

Here's what the fans said

The clip elicited some colical responses from the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Some commenters even laid out how to make the most money as a food deliverer in New York. Here are the notable comments:

ExtraEmily is currently one of the most beloved and rapidly rising content creators. She has recently live-streamed her endeavor to turn a mere 1 cent into $100 in New York City. The VOD is accessible on her Twitch channel for anyone to enjoy.

