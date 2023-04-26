What happened to Randall Cooke? Suspect arrested after Uber Eats driver dismembered remains are found in trash bag

On Tuesday, April 25, Florida authorities announced that an MS-13 gang member has been arrested for the murder of 59-year-old Randall Cooke, an Uber Eats driver who was reported missing on April 19. According to investigators, 30-year-old gang member Oscar Solis ordered food to his home, leading Randall Cooke to accept the delivery.

When Cooke arrived, Solis allegedly robbed and murdered the Uber Eats worker before dismembering the body.

Oscar Solis, who works as a strip club security guard, has been charged with murder in connection to the case. Officials stated that he is associated with an Indiana branch of the MS-13.

The investigation into the murder of Randall Cooke

Fox News reported that Randal Cooke's wife called the police after he failed to return home following the delivery. He had told her he was making the final delivery of the night and would be home soon after. She became concerned when he stopped responding to her texts.

Authorities contacted Uber Eats, who provided the victim's last known location. When police arrived at the home where Cooke was supposedly dismembered, no one answered the door. Authorities stated that they saw no signs of suspicious activity and therefore left the scene.

On April 21, authorities returned to the scene and spoke to an occupant of the home. The occupant provided them with surveillance footage which showed Randall Cooke at the porch of the house with a food order.

Separate footage showed Oscar Solis and another individual walking out of the house with trash bags. As per the New York Post, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said that the bags contained human remains, leading officers to believe that they were Randall Cooke's dismembered body parts.

Who is Oscar Solis?

Oscar Solis moved to Florida in January of this year after he was released from an Indiana prison on parole. He had recently finished serving four years on charges of assault and battery.

According to officials, Solis supposedly moved to Florida in order to live closer to his father. However, soon after he arrived, his father left his home. While he was affiliated with MS-13 in Indiana, it is unknown if he had any connection to the Florida-based members of the gang.

Speaking about the incident, Chris Nocco questioned why Solis carried out the crime in such a brutal manner, especially given that Oscar Solis and Randall Cooke did not know each other before the murder.

Nocco said:

“You’re talking about a violent individual that Indiana released and sent down to Florida. They released him on parole. Unfortunately, now we have a hardworking guy, a loving husband, who is no longer with us because this violent individual killed him.”

The New York Post noted that Solis has an extensive criminal history which includes battery, resisting arrest, and the stabbing of a fellow prison inmate.

