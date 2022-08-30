“Thought I could’ve done a miracle” - KSI’s opponent Swarmz speaks up about his defeat, says he wants to return

British rapper Brandon "Swarmz" took to his YouTube channel to provide his side of the story after his defeat against JJ "KSI" in the recently concluded Misfits Boxing event.
The 25-year-old had never put on boxing gloves before agreeing to be the replacement fighter for Alex Wassabi, who was supposed to be KSI's original opponent.
When the duo eventually met in the ring, the Sidemen member easily dismantled Swarmz and the bout ended a few moments into the 2nd round of the match. Speaking about his journey, the British rapper revealed:
“Thought I could’ve done a miracle.”
Swarmz wishes to return to the ring
The internet has been largely appreciative towards Swarmz's efforts. Considering the fact that he had no prior boxing experience and was tasked with losing a lot of weight to make it into the same weight class as that of JJ's, his decision to fight was a commendable one. He said:
"Getting in the ring is crazy like, everyone's obviously showed me it's mad what I done. I won in my head."
In the explanatory video, he further stated:
"I went in the fight thinking I could win. I'm a born winner. People doubt me every single time. They laugh at me, they always chat sh*t about me and I always find myself at the top of situations and always doing a madness..."
(Timestamp: 00:37)
Although KSI made light work of his fight, the 25-year-old has expressed his wish to return to the ring and fight another opponent. He exclaimed:
"I am a born winner and I will bounce back. Example, Deji lost about 2-3 fights and I witnessed Deji doing a f**kery! Deji put up a mad show, I can't lie. Big up to him."
Swarmz ended his segment by expressing a strong desire to call out other influencers such as Deji, Alex Wassabi, and Joe Weller.
Fans react to rapper Swamz's video
Regardless of the loss, most fans commended the rapper on his incredible journey. They also appreciated the fact that he was very honest and upfront about his loss, rather than being a "sore loser." Here are some of the comments that were shared on Twitter:
It remains to be seen if the likes of Deji and Joe Weller will respond to his informal challenge. KSI has already hinted at a possible return of the Misfits Boxing event in January. Both Logan Paul and American streamer JiDion have also expressed their eagerness to participate in the possible event.