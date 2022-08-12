KSI vs. Swarmz - Who is more popular on social media?

Heading into their showdown this month, KSI has a much bigger social media presence than Swarmz.

The two British stars are set to face off later this month at the O2 Arena in London, England. The bout will be broadcast on DAZN pay-per-view. The former semi-pro footballer is stepping into the bout on short notice after Alex Wassabi's withdrawal.

For an influencer boxing match, these two men absolutely fit the bill in terms of following. 'The Nightmare' currently sports nearly eight million followers on Twitter, while his opponent has 16,000.

When it comes to Instagram followers, once again, the Watford-native is the winner. The YouTube star has nearly 12 million followers on the app, while Swarmz sports one million.

Lastly, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has 15.8 million subscribers on the video platform, which isn't surprising given his focus on the platform. His opponent, on the other hand, has only 13,600 subscribers, which makes sense considering he doesn't post much.

While it still remains to be seen how the fight will go down on August 27th, 'The Nightmare' absolutely has the edge when it comes to social media following.

KSI vs. Swarmz: Latest Betting Odds

In addition to winning the social media game, KSI is a huge favorite to defeat Swarmz in the ring on August 27th.

'The Nightmare' is seen as one of the best YouTube boxers in the space, as showcased in his wins over Logan Paul and Joe Weller. With that in mind, he was already a huge favorite over his expected opponent, Alex Wassabi.

Swarmz will undoubtedly put up a proper fight though. As a former professional footballer, he does have a solid athletic background

However, due to his lack of boxing experience, combined with the short-notice call-up, he'll be a huge underdog heading into fight night. While the odds can change, the YouTube star is currently a monumental -1500 favorite, according to BetOnline.

It's safe to say that fans will be riding with KSI for his boxing comeback later this month on DAZN pay-per-view.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12