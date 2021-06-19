Three teams disqualified from Free Fire City Open 2021 for violating rules

In a breaking development, Garena Officials have disqualified three teams, including LVL- Iconic, from the Free Fire City Open 2021.

Free Fire officials found out that a player, SHARABI, shared his account with another player, DRAGKING, for the FFCO 2021.

SHARABI participated in the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring and registered for the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer through the account number (UID 52614890). However, at the FFCO 2021 Delhi Finals, Drag King participated for team LVL-Iconic using the same account details.

SHARABI is representing "Im'thepro" in the FFCO Mumbai Finals. The player registered for the Free Fire City Open using a different account (UID 1263532227).

Additionally, it has been discovered that the previously registered account of DRAG KING, which he used to participate in the FFIC 2020, has been shared with another player, DRAG KING-YT. The latter is competing for team TR4NSFORMERS in the Hyderabad Finals of the FFCO 2021.

This is a clear violation of the Competitive Integrity of the tournament according to FFCO 2021 Rulebook:

Rule 8.3.1: All participants are expected to play at their best at all times within any match of Free Fire in any tournaments conducted by Garena. Offenders who violate this rule will be subject to penalties from light sanction to extraordinary sanction at the sole discretion of Garena officials.

Rule 8.3.1.5 (Smurfing): Using another player or participant's account

IC-SHARABI, IC.DRAGKING and DRAGKING-YT, along with their respective teams, have been disqualified from the Free Fire City Open 2021.

Teams disqualified from the Free Fire City Open 2021 are

LVL ICONIC (Delhi Finals) TR4NSFORMERS (Hyderabad Finals) Im'thepro (Mumbai Finals)

LVL-Iconic, who secured fourth place in the FFCO Delhi Finals, will forfeit their Regional Play-ins slot and prize pool. The next best team from the Delhi Finals, i.e., GENxFORCE, will replace them in the Regional Play-Ins. GENxFORCE will also receive the fourth position prize money.

Tr4nsformers from the Hyderabad Finals and Im'thepro from the Mumbai Finals will be replaced by the next best team of those regions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer