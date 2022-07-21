TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection finally has a release date - Game list, platforms, & more

While TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is an incredible game, fans are also really excited for TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection. As reported by IGN, TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection finally has a release date, and is set to drop on a variety of platforms in August 2022.

The collection will feature 13 major Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games from the francise’s history, courtesy of Konami and Digital Eclipse.

The game will be more than simply a collection of games, it will also have some never-before-seen design documents, and online and local co-op for several of the games.

TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection drops in August 2022

It’s a day of fantastic news for fans of the turtles, since TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection has been confirmed to be released on August 30, 2022, on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

13 of the biggest adventures from the heroes in a half-shell will be added in this one collection.

Games featured in the Cowabunga Collection

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)

TMNT: Turtles in Time (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

TMNT II: The Arcade Game (NES)

TMNT III: The Manhattan Project (NES)

TMNT IV: Turtles in Time (SNES)

TMNT: The Hyperstone Heist (Genesis)

TMNT: Fall of the Foot Clan (Game Boy)

TMNT II: Back from the Sewers (Game Boy)

TMNT III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

TMNT: Tournament Fighters (NES)

TMNT: Tournament Fighters (SNES)

TMNT: Tournament Fighters (Genesis)

Some of these games will also feature co-op, when appropriate. TMNT 2: The Arcade Game, TMNT 3: The Manhattan Project and TMNT 4: Turtles in Time will all feature local and online co-op, whereas TMNT: The Hyperstone Heist will have local multiplayer support built in.

Originally announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 in March, fans have been excited to learn more about the game; in particular, a release date. The game collection will feature save states, a rewind function, and button mapping in addition to the aforementioned online capabilities.

Most of these games will also feature the Western and Japanese versions, except TMNT: The Arcade Game, and the NES edition of Tournament Fighters. Neither of these games were released in Japan, so they have no JP ROM.

Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait much longer, as TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection will be released on August 30, 2022, and will have the greatest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games for fans to explore once again. In the meantime, TMNT: Shredder's Revenge is available on a wide number of platforms, which Sportskeeda has reviewed.

