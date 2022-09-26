"Tommy usually pulls out" - Jake Paul takes shots at a post depicting Tommy Fury's partner being pregnant

Notorious YouTuber-cum-boxer Jake Paul took a shot at Tommy Fury, pro-boxer and brother of the legendary Tyson Fury. Jake's long-time rivalry with Tommy began as early as last year, with the duo expected to share the ring in December. However, the UK boxer had to pull out after sustaining an injury. They agreed to fight again earlier this year, but this time, Tommy said he was not allowed to travel to the US.

Since the canceled bouts, Jake has derided Tommy for "pulling out" of the fights. Seeing a social media post about Tommy's pregnant girlfriend, Molly Mae, the American social media star tweeted:

Jake Paul has been in talks with Tommy Fury to complete the fight

Even though the duo had a contractual agreement earlier this year, their fight wasn't to be. Unfortunately for the American, his replacement fighter, Hasim Rahman Jr., also pulled out a week before the match as he was unable to make the required weight.

Tommy has since been rather inactive on social media. However, he did give an explanatory video detailing his inability to travel to the US due to an embargo laid on his father. Jake went on to troll the Englishman by calling him "Tommy Fumbles."

Jake was also on a Facetime call with Tommy last week, where he urged the latter to organize the fight.

TheBreadBatch @TheBreadBatch Jake Paul Tommy Fury Jake Paul Tommy Fury 📞 https://t.co/6Kk0JQaizP

His latest dig at the UK-based boxer received a lot of likes and comments on Twitter. It remains to be seen if Tommy Fury will clap back at Jake for being derisive towards himself and his pregnant girlfriend.

Since the canceled matches, Jake has been in talks with British content creator and boxer JJ "KSI". The latter made his return to the boxing ring in August at the Misfits Boxing event, but prior to the day of the event, KSI's original opponent pulled out. Jake used it as an opportunity to resurface their beef, which started in 2018.

Fans react to Jake Paul trolling Tommy Fury

As stated earlier, Jake's tweet went on to garner a lot of engagements, receiving over 145K likes and almost 6K retweets. Many fans shared their reactions to the post and acknowledged the hilarious nature of the tweet.

Here are some of the reactions:

Bobby Spams @BobbySpams @jakepaul I just laughed at a Jake Paul joke, what is this world coming to @jakepaul I just laughed at a Jake Paul joke, what is this world coming to

For those unaware, Jake Paul is expected to take on MMA legend Anderson Silva in a boxing match in October. The event will take place at the Desert Diamon Arena in Arizona.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far