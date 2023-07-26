“Too much Elo in that family” - Fans congratulate Chess streamer GMHikaru as he gets married to WGM Atousa Pourkashiyan

Super Grandmaster and popular Twitch streamer Hikaru Nakamura, or GMHikaru, have tied the knot with Woman Grandmaster Atousa Pourkashiyan. This exciting announcement was made by Atousa on her official Instagram page, sparking an outpouring of congratulatory messages from Hikaru's devoted fans and followers. Naturally, the news also attracted a plethora of chess-lingo-related messages and remarks.

One Twitter user comically highlighted how the duo's marriage means that their combined ELO (Chess ratings) will be very high:

"Too much Elo in that family."

Ssentongo @roger_sent @TarjeiJS Too much Elo in that family

"Dude really 'took took took' a beautiful queen" - Fans share their love for GMHikaru, now a married man

GMHikaru is undoubtedly the most successful and popular chess streamer within the online community. On Twitch, he has amassed an impressive following of 1.9 million followers and an additional 71K on the newly launched Kick platform.

For those wondering, Atousa Pourkashiyan is a Woman Grandmaster. Similar to Hikaru, she was not born in America. Originally from Iran, this 35-year-old chess player now represents the United States of America (USA). As for her professional ratings, Atousa is rated 2,305 in classical chess, 2,254 in rapid chess, and 2,228 in blitz chess.

GMHikaru maintains his own subreddit known as r/HikaruNakamura, where he frequently interacts during his streams. It boasts an impressive membership of over 56K. Here are some noteworthy reactions made on this platform regarding the news:

Chess24 journalist Tarjei J. Svensen (@TarjeiJS) also shared the news on his Twitter account, attracting a lot of congratulatory messages. Here are some of them:

Osman @OthmanM0hd @TarjeiJS King takes Queen, congratz to Hikaru

mitochondria @dingchilling @TarjeiJS hikaru has been on a winning spree lately!

starnamedstork @starnamedstork @TarjeiJS Did he take take take take her to be his lawfully wedded bride?

Chess fans, especially those within the Twitch and YouTube community, are in for more exciting news. Chess.com's popular event, PogChamps, is set to return for its fifth edition this week.

The tournament will feature some of the biggest stars from the streaming community, including Felix "xQc," Blaire "QTCinderella," Thomas "Sykkuno," and Tyler "Tyler1."

The event will run for nearly three weeks, culminating in its final in LA on August 18th. Additionally, it boasts an impressive prize pool of $100,000. To learn more about PogChamps 5, click here.