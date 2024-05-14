"Took the LiveU away from us" - IShowSpeed's cameraman gives update on streamer's broadcast from North Korea

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" was supposed to have conducted a live stream from North Korea earlier today (May 14). For those unaware, the streamer is currently in South Korea. Yesterday, he did an IRL stream in Seoul and disclosed that he was planning to do a stream from North Korea. He said:

"Yo chat, tomorrow (May 14), join my stream. I'm going to North Korea. The stream is going to be 5:30 pm Eastern, 10:30 UK/Europe, Saudi Arabia is going to be like 4 or 5 am and over here (South Korea), it's going to be 6:30 am."

Expand Tweet

It's worth noting that the streamer wasn't getting in mainland North Korean soil but rather in the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). The DMZ, for those unaware, is a strip of land that divides the two nations (North Korea and South Korea). As one would expect, it is also heavily guarded by the military.

That said, it appears that even a stream from the DMZ had to be cut short after the military personnel confiscated Darren's streaming equipment. This was confirmed by the YouTuber's cameraman Slipz:

"Took the LiveU away from us."

Why couldn't IShowSpeed stream from the Korean DMZ? Streamer's cameraman explains the reason

IShowSpeed is no stranger to embracing risks and exploring different corners of the world. His most recent adventure was intended to be in the Korean DMZ. However, it seems this plan was abruptly halted when Darren's cameraman Slipz disclosed that they were prohibited from streaming:

"As we tried to spark the stream up the military at the unification village pressed up on us and took the LiveU away from us."

This isn't the most surprising considering that the area is heavily guarded and security is pretty tight up there. He, did, however, announce that IShowSpeed is going to make another IRL stream later today instead of the planned stream DMZ:

"Stream tonight (5/14) guaranteed 10-11 pm Korea time, 9-10 am EST."

Slipz says that the streaming devices were confiscated (Image via X)

As previously stated, the streamer is well-acquainted with taking bold strides in the streaming realm. For instance, in January 2024, he ventured into the notorious Brazilian favelas of Rio de Janeiro. During his stream, fellow creator Addison "Arab" orchestrated a viral prank simulating a kidnapping.