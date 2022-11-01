"Top 3 Speed songs" - Adin Ross gives a sneak peek at IShowSpeed's new song "Trip 2 Brazil"

Twitch star Adin Ross supposedly 'leaked' fellow streamer Darren 'IShowSpeed's' upcoming song during his recent live stream. Besides being a content creator, the latter has also been releasing music tracks. Darren has already produced several singles (all uploaded to his YouTube channel), including Shake (146 million views), Ronaldo (23 million views), and Bounce That A** (20 million views).

IShowSpeed's next song is widely reported to be titled Trip 2 Brazil. It uses a sample of MC Teuzin PV and MC Skcot's Portuguese song Faz Striptease na Minha Cama. Regarding the forthcoming release, Adin Ross said:

"Top 3 Speed song"

Adin Ross hints at the possible release of IShowSpeed's next song

Adin Ross, a close associate of IShowSpeed, took to his Twitch to give fans a sneak peek at the latter's upcoming song. The Ohio-born YouTuber has been involved in the music industry since releasing his singles, which have attained cult-like popularity.

His latest track, Trip 2 Brazil, also features fellow American rapper Bandmanrill.

(Timestamp: 00:26:32)

After briefly playing the song, Adin stated that IShowSpeed should release it or he would do it himself. He stated:

"Brazil dropping soon. I know you're watching me right now, just drop it. I'm gonna drop it in the next 72 hours. Full video and everything."

After someone in the chat remarked that it was an "L leak" (suggesting that Adin should not have played it), the Twitch streamer responded by saying:

"Listen bro, I got permission bro, I got permission."

It remains to be seen if IShowSpeed will indeed release the song in the next few days or not. Since the song has heavy allusions to football players, notably Neymar Jr., the likeliest date of its release would be leading up to the FIFA World Cup 2022.

FIFA World Cup 2022 starts on November 20 in Qatar. The final is scheduled for December 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Fans react to the latest song

It has been several months since IShowSpeed released a music track. His last single, Ronaldo [SEWY], was well-received among the internet community due to the nature of the lyrics.

Reacting to Adin Ross playing the upcoming song, fans said:

Fans react to the latest song (Image via Adin Ross Live YouTube)

Both Adin and IShowSpeed recently collaborated on a live stream. The duo were seen taking to the streets of LA to go "Trick-or-Treating" yesterday. The entire stream can be found on Darren's YouTube channel.

