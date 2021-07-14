Top 5 teams to watch in PUBG Mobile World Invitational East

The Esports scene of PUBG Mobile has been blooming with tournaments happening all around the world. The viewership and interest in these tournaments have gotten many esports organizations into the title and have prompted Krafton and Tencent to invest huge sums of money, thereby allowing tournaments with huge prize pools to flourish.

Proud to reveal the PUBG MOBILE WORLD INVITATIONAL participating teams from #PMWI East & #PMWI West!



Witness intense competition between these teams from July 22-25! Let us know in the comments who you will be rooting for!#PUBGMOBILE #OWNTHECIRCLE #PMWI2021 pic.twitter.com/grTn9vMccL — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 10, 2021

The latest among the long list of tournaments is the PUBG Mobile World Invitational. The tournament, organized in collaboration with Gamers Without Borders, features 32 teams from around the world equally divided among the East and West Regions. The best teams from around the world have been invited to the competition, which boasts a huge charity prize pool of USD 3 Million.

Top 5 teams in the Eastern region of PUBG Mobile World Invitational: East

5) DRS Gaming: The Nepalese squad is definitely a team to look out for, having performed in recent regional tournaments. The team recently secured many minor tournament victories, however among the majors the team went on to win the PMPL: South Asia Season 3. The team also finished third in the PMPL South Asia Championship.

4. Team REJECT: Japanese team REJECT is also among the favorites to do well in the competition. The team has recently been quite dominant in the Japanese circuit. The team has secured victory in Phase 1 of the Inaugural Season of the PUBG Mobile Japan League. Armed with experienced campaigners such as Devine and Sara, they will look forward to doing well in the competition.

3) Bigetron Red Aliens: The Indonesian team of Bigetron RA has always been a dominant team in PUBG Mobile Esports. The team seemed to have hit a rough patch after the Global Championship last year, however, the team is now back on track having recently won the PUBG Mobile Ultimate Warrior Showdown 2021 against the top Asian teams.

👑 THE KING IS BACK 👑



Bigetron Red Aliens berhasil meraih gelar juara di turnamen Ultimate Warrior Showdown.



Terima kasih atas dukungan baik dan semangat positif dari Bigetroopers! #JuaRA 🏆 pic.twitter.com/J0tHEQkUqn — Bigetron Esports (@bigetronesports) July 7, 2021

2.) Natus Vincere (NAVI): NAVI, the team selected as the Russian representatives, will also be a team to look out for. The team is currently enjoying a dream run, winning various minor tournaments and finishing on the podium of all recent major tournaments they have competed in. NAVI, at the beginning of the season, finished second in the PMPL: CIS League Stage and third in the PMPL: CIS Finals. Eventually, carrying on the momentum, the team went to win the PMPL: EMEA Championship in a dominant fashion.

Congratulations to the 1st place winners of the PUBG MOBILE Pro League EMEA Final Championship S1! #PMPLEMEA #PMPL2021



The Champions @natusvincere consistently dominated the battlegrounds day-in & day-out! 🏆



Incase you missed the action, replay here:

📺https://t.co/oHmVqzYAjg pic.twitter.com/YsVldJzzgT — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) June 28, 2021

1) ZEUS Esports: The Mongolian squad of ZEUS Esports will be among the top teams to look out for. Having stunned everyone with their third-place finish in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2020 Finals, the team has had an excellent 2021 season as well. The team won the PMPL: South Asia League Stage and finished second during its finals.

In the PMPL: South Asia Championship the team finished second behind their countrymen, another team from Mongolia Astra Academy. However, the third finish in the Peacekeeper Elite Invitational would be considered their biggest achievement, as no other global team had previously finished at the podium of a Chinese tournament.

Your 3rd place winners Zeus Esports of the PUBG MOBILE GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2020 Finals Season Zero!



Winning $100,000 of the prize pool. 🎖️#PMGC #WEONTOP #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/SiszA6GKGd — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) January 26, 2021

Along with these teams, the other 11 teams also look strong and can beat any team on their day. It will be interesting to see which team eventually lifts the title.

Edited by Gautham Balaji