Total Gaming crowned Free Fire Titan Invitational clash squad champions

The first phase of the "Free Fire Titan Invitational" tournament, i.e., the Clash Squad mode, just concluded with Total Gaming Esports emerging as champions.

They defeated Team Chaos in the finals with a scoreline of 3-1. Total Gaming Prince took 22 kills while its star player MafiaBala eliminated 13 enemies to the lobby. Total Gaming Esports has won 3,00,000 INR in prize money.

This Free Fire event, scheduled for January 16th and 17th, boasts a massive prize pool of 25,00,000 INR. In the first phase, i.e., on January 16th, 12 invited teams battled it out in Clash Squad mode, while on January 17th, the invited teams will take part in Squad battle royale mode. The prize pool of Clash Squad mode is 5,00,000 INR.

Format of Free Fire Titan Invitational clash squad:

Eight invited teams were pitted against each other in the knockout round, four teams qualified for the quarter-finals round, where they faced four invited teams( S8UL, Noble Esports, Marcos Gaming, TSG Scout).

The knockout and quarterfinals were played on the Bermuda map, and each match consisted of seven rounds. The semifinals and finals were played in the best-of-three and best-of-five rounds format.

Free Fire Titan Invitational Clash Squad Format

Knockout stage results:

Future Station vs Galaxy Racer: 4-1

Total Gaming Esports vs Ankush Free Fire: 4-2

XTZ Esports vs Team Chaos: 0-4

4 Unknown vs Team Elite: 4-1

Quarterfinals:

Future Station vs S8UL Esports: 4-0

Total Gaming Esports vs Noble Esports: 4-2

Team Chaos vs Marcos Gaming: 4-2

4Unknown vs TSG Scout:-3-4

Semifinals (best-of-three):

Future Station vs Total Gaming Esports: 1-2

Match 1(Bermuda): 1-4

Match 2(Kalahari): 4-0

Match 3(Bermuda): 2-4

Team Chaos vs TSG Scout: 2-0

Match 1(Bermuda): 4-0

Match 2(Kalahari): 4-2

Free Fire Titan Invitational Clash Squad Finals(Best of Five):

Total Gaming Esports vs Team Chaos : 3-1

Match 1( Bermuda): 4-0

Match 2(Kalahari): 4-0

Match 3(Bermuda): 0-4

Match 4(Kalahari): 4-1

The event is being livestreamed on the Free Fire Esports YouTube channel from 6 PM on scheduled days. Those who tune in to watch the event will win rewards. The first-day reward is a hat at the 100k viewer's milestone, and the second-day reward is an emote at the 200k viewer's landmark.