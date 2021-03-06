Total Gaming Esports' players share their experience of participating in Snapdragon ConQuest: Free Fire Open

The League Stages of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Open 2020 concluded a few days ago, leaving the tournament with the top 12 teams, which will now battle out for a massive prize pool of ₹50 Lakhs in the Grand Finals.

Here are the top 12 teams of the league stage.

Out of the above, we have Total Gaming Esports which is one of the strongest contenders in the tournament. In this article, three players from Total Gaming Esports - Fozy Ajay, Mafia Bala, and Java share their experience regarding this tournament.

Total Gaming Esports' players share their experiences of the Snapdragon Conquest

Fozy Ajay

Q. How was your Overall Experience with this Tournament?

Fozy Ajay: There have been several tournaments, but the Snapdragon ConQuest has a new experience because this is the longest tournament we've had in the league.

Another thing I liked the most was the format of the tournament, i.e top 12 teams were selected from the league stages out of the 24 teams irrespective of the group. Otherwise, the top 2-3 teams from each group are selected which might be unfair sometimes in a group with tough competition. This is the fairest format one can see.

Q. What spot are you aiming for in this tournament?

Fozy Ajay: We only play with a mindset to win, in whichever tournament we play.

Q. Which team do you consider your toughest competition

Fozy Ajay: I consider my team to be the toughest competition in comparison to what we were yesterday.

Q. Vasiyo (Currently in Galaxy Racers), being your ex-teammate how does it feel seeing him in the same battleground but with a different team?

Fozy Ajay: When we enter the game, our goal is to get booyah and just kill everyone who comes in between our target.

Q. Do you think Free Fire esports has a good scope?

Fozy Ajay: I myself entered the esports scene quite late, but I know that the pace at which Free Fire sports have been growing is at the next level. There used to be a tournament once every six months, but now we've got back-to-back tournaments lined up. So there seems to be a good deal of scope for Free Fire in esports.

Q. Do you have any favorite team outside India among other servers?

Fozy Ajay: There are several teams. I improve my skills from many teams around the world. Some do good rushes, some defend well & so on. I try to learn from all of them and improve my gameplay.

Mafia Bala

Q. How has your Overall Experience with this Tournament been?

Mafia Bala: There were little ups and downs in our performance at this long tournament. We didn't play great, but we tried to show off our best game.

Though with every upcoming tournament our experience and skills improve, but as Fozy Ajay told, the format was the best thing about this tournament.

Q. Which team do you consider your toughest competition?

Mafia Bala: We consider our team the toughest. If the four of us give it our best shot, no one will be found standing alive in front of us.

Q. What spot are you aiming for in this tournament?

Mafia Bala: Our mindset is clear. Play only to win.

Q. How is the team synergy with the newly changed roster?

Mafia Bala: It's been 2-3 months with this roster. We play 12 hours a day. At the beginning we had a lot of difficulties. We are still learning a little, but we're pretty settled with each other's game style. We all have good gunpower, a 10% improvement in the synergy is needed.

Java

Q. How was your Overall Experience with this Tournament?

Java: We've seen a lot of ups and downs. We've seen every team's highs and lows. We can recall a lot of memorable clutches from this tournament.

Q. Which team do you consider your toughest competition

Java: We consider ourselves to be the toughest competition. We're just trying to be a better team than we were yesterday.

Q: Which teammate supports you at all times in the game?

Java: I have blind faith in all my teammates. I know they're going to get a Booyah, even if I end up dying. If I had to take one name, Bala would always be on my side to support me.

