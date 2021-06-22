"Totally possible he doesn't know": Amouranth on Dr Disrespect Twitch ban

The Twitch ban on Dr Disrespect last year was one of the biggest and most significant incidents in the gaming community. The platform permanently barred its iconic streamer and content creator without publicly providing the reason behind it.

As a result, fans went over all the possibilities that could have gotten the internet star banned from the streaming platform.

But it was largely speculative, and the discussions quickly faded away after Doc made his return to streaming on YouTube. However, all these discussions have resurfaced recently, following a tweet by Amouranth.

Bizarre day for me. I now think it is totally possible @drdisrespect actually Doesn’t know the exact reason for his ban. Previously I shared the sentiment “no way he doesn’t know” but the events of today…



*This is not super related to my own current ban — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) June 21, 2021

For context, Amouranth herself was recently banned from Twitch for broadcasting a couple of "provocative" streams, tagging them as ASMR. So naturally, this became quite a rage, with people taking sides for and against her ban.

However, the situation was quite different in Dr Disrespect's case as he did not defy any Terms of Service or any of the platform policies.

Amouranth tweets about the Dr Disrespect Twitch ban after her temporary ban

The controversial streamer's tweet has fueled discussions regarding Doc's Twitch ban yet again, as the reason behind it is still a mystery to his fans. Amouranth tweeted this because she did not receive a reason from Twitch regarding her ban, much like Dr Disrespect.

Amouranth was banned from Twitch recently (Image via Amouranth)

Although the situation is different, she perhaps relates to how Doc must have felt following his permanent ban from Twitch. But her tweet does end with the words:

"This is not super related to my own current ban."

However, it would be interesting to point out that on a stream last year, Shroud had said that it is possible that Dr Disrespect knows why he has been banned but is barred from revealing anything in public.

If anything, this makes the community question the policies adopted by Twitch as the platform has already become well-known for the rampant issuing of bans without publicly revealing the reason.

In any case, things have settled down since, for both Dr Disrespect and Amouranth. The former is going strong with his streams on YouTube, and the latter is returning to streaming on Twitch.

