Trainwreckstv gives a first look at the subscription system on Kick, teases streamers getting almost all of the revenue

Less than a couple of months after launching Kick, the latest streaming platform on the web, Tyler "Trainwreckstv" has now given an update on the subscription system of the website.

For those out of the loop, Kick was launched on December 6, 2022, after which Tyler revealed himself to be joining the website as a non-owner advisor and non-exclusive streamer. At the time of launch, the most distinct feature that Kick provided was a mind-boggling 95-5 revenue split in favor of the creators. In comparison, Twitch has a 50-50 deal with the major creators.

The subscription process is now underway. Giving an update on the procedure, Tyler posted:

"THIS IS WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE, AND WILL LOOK LIKE FOR ALL CONTENT CREATORS WITH SUB BUTTONS ON KICK"

Trainwreckstv gives an update on the subscription method on Kick

Trainwrectstv, who joined Kick as a non-owner advisor and non-exclusive streamer, gave a major update regarding the revenue collection system for the creators. Speaking about the subscriptions, Tyler revealed that 95% of the subscription fee will go directly into the creators' pockets.

This was incorporated early on during the launch of the website. Aside from the 95-5 split, Kick will also provide its users 100% of the platform tips and a "fair TOS (terms of service)" for content creators.

Regarding the subscription method, Trainwreckstv posted:

"As of now, you will be receiving 100% of your subscription revenue after Stripe fees. This equates to roughly $4.555 per subscription."

The post, as shared by Trainwreckstv, also revealed that the starting subscription fee will be $4.99. Similar to the feature on Twitch, subs will grant viewers access to exclusive perks and emotes that they can flaunt in the chat. For those wondering, the interface of the subscription tab looks like this:

Here's how to buy subscriptions on Kick (Image via Kick.com)

Here's how Twitter reacted to the post

Fans and creators gave their reactions to the enticing offer as posted by Trainwreckstv. Here are some of the relevant reactions:

Meerkat @Meerakat_ @Trainwreckstv Can't wait to go live on kick tomorrow! @Trainwreckstv Can't wait to go live on kick tomorrow!

A fan shared a post comparing the subscription fee division between Twitch and Kick:

Some fans also wondered if the website will accept Crypto payments. As of now, the website only charges via Credit Cards:

Toyz @itstoyz_nft @Trainwreckstv Any chance to pay subs with crypto? Im from argentina and id love to sub (im 18month sub on twitch) ive been using twitch prime but thats it, i dont mind paying 5 dollars in crypto or paypal @Trainwreckstv Any chance to pay subs with crypto? Im from argentina and id love to sub (im 18month sub on twitch) ive been using twitch prime but thats it, i dont mind paying 5 dollars in crypto or paypal

Kick has been going places of late. Despite being miles behind Twitch in terms of the number of users on the platform, the streaming platform has been surging through the streaming community. On January 28, F1 team Alfa Romeo announced their partnership with Kick. The website has also contracted popular rapper and pop star Drake.

