Trainwreckstv reveals his income on Kick, shows over $16,000 earned from 3.5k subscriptions

Trainwreckstv, a well-known streamer, recently tweeted about the impressive revenue numbers generated by Kick.com's subscription service. He shared a picture showcasing the earnings from just 3.5k subscriptions, which amounted to an astounding $16,047. This impressive revenue highlights the potential earning power for content creators on Kick.

For those who are not aware, Kick.com offers creators an exceptional 95% of the entire subscription revenue, in comparison to its biggest competitor, Twitch, which only offers a 50-50 revenue sharing deal. This substantial difference in revenue sharing is likely a significant factor in the success of Kick's subscription service and has attracted many creators to the platform.

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv what ~3500 subs on Kick looks like.

WELCOME to a new era of streaming

Trainwreckstv hints at a possible move for Asmongold

The generous revenue share offered by Kick has proven to be incredibly lucrative, drawing many popular streamers to the platform. Notable names like Adin Ross and Corinna Kopf have already made the move to Kick and are taking advantage of the platform's high revenue share.

In response to Trainwreckstv's tweet, Zack "Asmongold," one of the biggest World of Warcraft streamers on Twitch, pointed out the significant income potential that Kick offers. He wrote:

"That's a lot more than other websites in the livestreaming space."

Zack @Asmongold @Trainwreckstv That's a lot more than other websites in the livestreaming space

Trainwreckstv responded to Asmongold's comment by hinting at his intentions of luring Asmongold away from Twitch to Kick:

"if twitch doesn’t lock you down with something nice, like you deserve. I swear to aman’thul, that I will."

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv @Asmongold if twitch doesn't lock you down with something nice, like you deserve. I swear to aman'thul, that I will.

A potential transition to Kick could offer Asmongold numerous opportunities to earn income, aside from the potential high-paying contract that may be presented to him. This was recognized by the fans as well:

"If he goes to Kick he will make alot more for subs and not worry about ads."

IO @IOBotGamer @Slapjack8288 @Asmongold @Trainwreckstv Atm asmond doesn't make anything on twitch. He streams on his second account which has no sub button, bits, or ads. If he goes to Kick he will make alot more for subs and not worry about ads. Whenever the kick mobile app launches I'll be full time streaming over there

What other reactions did fans give to Trainwreckstv's tweet?

Since its launch in December 2022, Kick has been making waves within the online community. Fans had a lot to say about Trainwreckstv's latest tweet, which showcased the impressive revenue generated by creators on the website:

Nogla @DaithiDeNogla @Trainwreckstv I might head over there tbh

Teeqo @Teeqo @Trainwreckstv When CS 2 comes out I might come join you over there brother

Bark❓ @barkmeta THIS IS THE WEB3 COMMUNITY 🤝 @Trainwreckstv THIS ISN'T YOUR FAVORITE STREAMER

Seeing so many of them pop up recently since Kick went live.



CarlosOMFGTv @CarlosOMFG @Trainwreckstv How do you feel about unlicensed casinos on Kick? Shouldn't you be putting the viewers protection first? Seeing so many of them pop up recently since Kick went live. We all know these sites will shut down and steal a ton of money eventually.

Ac7ionMann @Ac7ionMann @Trainwreckstv Streaming on kick has been the smartest thing I've ever done in my life.

Kick's unique revenue split and tip policy have set it apart from its competitors in the streaming industry. Trainwreckstv announced that all tips made by viewers (called "kicks") would go entirely to the streamer. This is a notable departure from other streaming platforms, where a portion of tips is usually shared with the platform.

The platform's primary investor, Stake.com, has enabled Kick to offer such favorable deals to its creators. Stake is an online cryptocurrency casino and sports betting platform.

