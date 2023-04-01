Trainwreckstv says people who are calling for Adin Ross' ban are "manipulating and pushing their own agendas"

In response to the controversial comments made by fellow Twitch streamer Adin Ross, Tyler "Trainwreckstv" addressed the situation in a recent clip. For those unaware, Adin sardonically remarked that his pronouns were "kill/them." Initially condemning the streamer's remarks, Tyler stated that Adin would be punished for his offensive words.

Later on, in a subsequent clip, he expressed concern that a few individuals were using the recent controversy to push their own agendas and were unfairly targeting Adin for a permanent ban. He remarked that some people were:

"Manipulating and pushing their own agendas."

Is Adin Ross banned on Kick? Trainwreckstv speaks about streamer's latest tirade

Despite a barrage of criticism, Kick hasn't banned Adin Ross from the platform. Although Trainwreckstv, a vocal advocate for transgender rights, condemned Adin's actions, he emphasized the importance of dealing with such situations fairly. Here's what he said:

"That was really f**king stupid. That was really bad, like, I even texted him, I have given him a lecture. It's not only beyond hateful, it's trashy. No human of class should (say those). That's just not okay."

Speaking about his own community, he continued:

"I have been an advocate for transgender rights. We have a lot of transgender individuals in our community and even in my edgiest days I still (supported them)."

He added:

"But what I feel like is happening, and this is anecdotal, obviously, this is through my own experience, I don't wanna accidentally gaslight anybody. But what I feel like is happening are the people are using the platform for transgender individuals, perverting it, manipulating it, to push their own agendas."

He reiterated that these people (so-called virtue signallers) have also used other movements such as 'Black Lives Matter' and 'Women's Rights,' for their own narratives.

Here's what the streaming community said

r/LivestreamFail users criticized Trainwreckstv's recent rant against those calling for Adin's permanent ban. They felt that he made everything about himself and didn't directly address the issue. As such, community members wanted a more constructive approach from him. Here are some of the top reactions:

Users call out Tyler for politicizing the argument (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

Adin Ross' recent tirade against non-binary pronouns wasn't his only controversial action on the Kick platform. In February 2023, the streamer made the foolish decision to stream p*rnography on his channel. It's worth noting that he has served zero days of suspension so far.

