"Trans people can be healthy co-parents" - MrBeast crew member Kris Tyson slams those criticizing her for “breaking up” her family

Content creator and MrBeast crew member Ava Kris Tyson (formerly Chris Tyson) took to her X.com profile to fire back at an online critic after the latter made some personal jibes about Kris allegedly "breaking" up her family after transitioning into a woman. For context, in March 2023, Kris said she was separated from her wife Katie.

This has often been a topic of debate, particularly among conservative internet users. Recently, Kris posted a troll-worthy photo comparison of herself. She jocularly added a picture of YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" to imply that she looked like him before her transition. Below this post, a user wrote:

"And in the process, broke up your family. That sucks man. Feel sorry for your son."

This naturally caught Kris' attention. The creator responded by sharing a few snaps of her with her son (Tucker Tyson), stating how she shares enough time with him, essentially debunking claims of her "breaking" her family. She later added:

"Trans people can be healthy co-parents after a divorce just the same as c*sgender people."

"You will make up whatever lie you can" - Kris Tyson claps back at online critic over personal comments

It's fair to assert that Kris Tyson has garnered the most attention among the MrBeast crew members. She commenced her hormone replacement therapy (HRT) as early as 2023 and has since embraced her identity as a woman.

Yet, she frequently faces criticism online, particularly from the conservative corners of the internet. The creator recently voiced her opposition to them, asserting that,

"I'm in my child’s life arguably more than most parents are capable of because of my unique privileges but we both know you will make up whatever lie you can vomit up to validate your transphobia, that is already based on nonsense and misogyny anyway."

