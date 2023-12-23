Tristan and Andrew Tate's Rumble livestream was interrupted by Romanian police

On December 22, 2023, professional kickboxer and controversial personality Andrew Tate, along with his brother Tristan Tate, was celebrating Christmas on their livestream on Rumble. In the middle of the stream, Romanian police showed up at the Tate house wanting to speak to the brothers, which left Andrew and Tristan surprised and frustrated.

Tristan went to speak to the police while Andrew sat near the streaming setup, watching his brother on the security cameras. The kickboxer broke into a song and began singing about the cops being at his house. He also sang a Christmas jingle, changing the lyrics according to the ongoing situation:

"Dashing through the snow, they put me back into jail. I've done nothing wrong, peace that's still the truth. I'll sit with Tristan, staring at the wall. I don't know why the police are here but we'll find out after all."

"Should I get my jail bag?" Andrew Tate reacts to Romanian police showing up at his house

During the initial stages of their trial for human trafficking, Andrew and Tristan Tate were under house arrest. However, now the brothers are allowed to travel throughout the country. While singing the made-up lyrics, Andrew Tate mentioned that he had no idea what they (the Tate brothers) had done or why the police were there.

When Tristan returned to the streaming room, Andrew asked why the police were there and jokingly questioned if they were going to jail. He also asked his brother if he should grab his "jail bag:"

"Tristan, why are the police here? Am I going to Jail? Should I pack? Should I get my jail bag? Because I'll go to jail. Take me to jail!"

Tristan responded to Andrew, saying that the police were there to check if the brothers had fled the country or were still at their house. He also spoke about his mother, who had suffered a heart attack, and how they — the Tate brothers — were unable to see her.

Many reacted to the viral clip as it was uploaded by Tate Clips on X. Here's what some of the people had to say about the situation.

On December 21, Andrew Tate took to social media to share that his mother had been hospitalized. The brothers requested an emergency visit to London to see their sick mother, but the Romanian authorities denied the request.