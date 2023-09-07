Tundra Esports announces arrival of Topson to their Dota 2 roster ahead of TI12

Tundra Esports recently announced that Topias ‘Topson’ Miikka Taavitsainen is joining their Dota 2 roster ahead of The International 2023 (TI12). The rumors regarding this particular addition had been running wild for more than a month now, with many speculating that the defending TI champions will look to avail of the two-time TI champion for their title defense. The move is finally official, and it will be exciting to see Topson in his new colors.

Earlier yesterday, Tundra Esports shared that Saksa was "taking an extended break due to health reasons" and was not going to be part of their active roster. Players once again began wondering whether a Topson announcement was imminent.

Topson has had a storied Dota 2 career that involved him becoming the first two-time TI champion with OG when they consecutively picked up the Aegis of Champions in TI8 and TI9.

The man took a step back after his win and was placed on the inactive squad of the team, with sporadic appearances for other outfits here and there. He also appeared in last year's TI SEA qualifiers, pairing up with Ana in T1.

Topson joins Tundra Esports as the Dota 2 champions look to defend their crown at TI12

Regarding the arrival of Topson to their Dota 2 roster, Tundra Esports' official announcement stated:

"This exciting development marks a significant chapter for Tundra Esports as well as in Topson’s career. Following Tundra Esports’ success at TI last year, where they won and lifted the Aegis of Champions, they’ll be going into TI 2023 looking to defend their title. With the addition of Topson, boasting both skill and experience, the team are excited to fight for back-to-back TI titles."

Tundra Esports had an emphatic performance in last year's TI, with the team topping their group and only dropping one game in the playoff stages. In the final, they dispatched Team Secret 3-0 to pick up the Aegis of Champions and etch their names in the annals of Dota 2 history.

The current season has seen the team struggle to emulate a similar success story. They placed 9th-12th in the Lima Major, 5th-6th in the Berlin Major, and 3rd in the Bali Major. In Riyadh Masters 2023, they secured a 9th-12th place.

It remains to be seen how quickly and efficiently Topson is able to gel with Tundra Esports. Fans can catch them in action next in the DreamLeague Season 21, slated to take place later this month.