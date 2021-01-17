TusiN retires from League of Legends pro play after a seven-year-long career

Support player Park "TusiN" Jong-ik has announced his retirement from professional League of Legends, concluding his seven-year career.

On January 16, the South Korean announced on his Facebook page that he will be retiring. He will be hanging up his gloves rather than looking for a new home for the 2021 season and become a full-time streamer.

Here's the English translation of TusiN's official statement:

“It's been too late giving you the news. I haven't been on social media for a while. I'll be retiring. I debuted when I was 20-years old, and now I'm already 27. Time goes by really fast. It was full of laughs and tears. There were a lot of ups and downs, and I gained a lot of nicknames as well.

From now on, I'll be streaming to find the next act of my life. Come and see the part of me that you haven't seen before. You'll be able to find me on Youtube and AfreecaTV. Thank you for cheering for pro gamer TusiN. You'll keep cheering for me, right?”

TushiN's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmN9rpqqxd5WAYAZzeV-RIQ

TusiN concludes his 7-year long professional League of Legends career

20-year old TusiN debuted for Incredible Miracle 2 on November 17, 2014, as their new support player. IM 2 only played in one OGN together at the 2014 League of Legends Summer Champions, but the team failed to make it to the playoffs and dropped out in the group stage.

The changed rules of OGN forced Incredible Miracle 1 and Incredible Miracle 2 to merge and form Incredible Miracle. All the players from IM 1 parted their ways with the team, hence, TusiN was given the starting support position for IM.

Advertisement

TusiN switched from support to jungle before the Champions Summer Promotion tournament and qualified for SBENU Champions Summer 2015.

The following League of Legends splits did not go well for TusiN and his team. IM was placed ninth in the regular season of Champions Summer. They were forced to play in the LCK 2016 Spring Promotion, where they managed to beat Dark Wolves 3-1 to requalify for the LCK.

180301 AFs vs SKT 1set MVP TusiN #AFsWIN pic.twitter.com/0z2dybDZZh — 낑깡 (@little__kumquat) March 1, 2018

Advertisement

Afterward, TusiN moved to Afreeca Freecs in 2017, back as a League of Legends support. With Afreeca Freecs, he reached the quarterfinals at the World Championship in 2018. Later, he played for a year each with Kingzone DragonX and kt Rolster.

Damn, I'll never forget that my favorite teamfight in League of Legends started with 'OH WHAT A HOOK BY TUSIN'. Best of luck nutty thresh boy https://t.co/8C5CWvaeiw — Jimmers (@ClaySaladman) January 16, 2021

TusiN, the Blitzcrank specialist, has finally decided to retire from professional League of Legends at the age of 27.