CS2 professional Russel Vaan Dulken, better known as Twistzz, has officially left FaZe Clan amid speculation about a possible return to Team Liquid. The move comes about a month after IEM Sydney, where Russel and co beat CompLexity, and according to the statement released by the player, the team knew about the departure before then.

Twistzz is widely regarded as one of the top Counter-Striker players, especially in North America, considering he is one of the few to have won both an Intel Grand Slam and a PGL Major with two different teams. Since joining FaZe Clan in January of 2021, he has won a number of S-tier tournaments, including the recent IEM Sydney, making them one of the best CS2 teams in the world.

"I know my decision might be shocking": Twistzz addresses CS2 community in a statement about departing FaZe Clan

The 2022 Esports Play of the Year winner seems to have planned his departure for a long time. As mentioned by Twistzz in the opening para of his press statement, they dominated the CS2 scene in the last few months, winning back-to-back tournaments:

"Before IEM Sydney started, the team knew of my departure, I knew it was going to be a last dance but I could have never anticipated the success that followed. The end became the beginning, winning three tournaments back to back and in those wins I felt the same dominating FaZe that was there before."

The CS2 pro went on to note that while the decision may be a surprise, he will offer an explanation regarding his plans for the future:

"I know my decision might be shocking for some, I will be revealing more later on but for now I can say that I am ready to move on to another challenge and although it's sad to leave, I'm happy that it was a bitter sweet ending."

Twistzz also took the opportunity to name and praise a number of his teammates at FaZe, such as Eddie, Max, and Soben. He expressed gratitude for the support and camaraderie that saw them become one of the top Counter-Strike 2 teams in the world. He also thanked the fans for their love, ending the statement in a particularly emotional tone:

"You helped me grow into a better person, never judged me once and I always felt comfortable every step of the way. You all contributed to who I am today. We helped each other achieve all of our goals, helped cement each others legacies. So many memories that are forever shared and the brotherhood will always remain outside of the game on my side. Thank you FaZe and the fans, for everything. Until next time."

The news has garnered a lot of attention on social media, with fellow esports professionals and FaZe Clan members reacting to the post on X, formerly Twitter. Here are some of them:

While not fully confirmed, reports suggest that Team Liquid is making a comeback with a North American CS2 squad, and Twistzz has come up as one of the many potential players who may rejoin the old organization. Read more about that and other CS2 transfers here.