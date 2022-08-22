Twitch bans Australian Fortnite streamer Crayator

Australian Twitch streamer Nathan "Crayator" has been banned from the platform. The news came from the StreamerBans Twitter account, an automated account that tracks partnered Twitch streamers and their ban history.

The news came on Sunday afternoon with no explanation of what the ban was for or how long the suspension would last. The Fortnite streamer has not been active on social media since the news broke and is yet to share any additional information he may have on the situation.

Popular Australian Fortnite streamer and YouTuber Crayator was hit with a ban from Twitch on Sunday. So far, no information on why he was banned or for how long has been made public.

The Australian native was previously a member of Click, a group of content creators living in the country. He used to live in the Click content creation house alongside fellow streamers Muselk, Loserfruit, and Bazza Gazza. He moved out of the Click house in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, with the group deciding to disband. However, he is still roommates with Bazza Gazza. The two streamers live in Melbourne and frequently collaborate.

Although his content has included Minecraft, Overwatch, and a variety of other games, he is primarily known for his Fortnite content. When he's not traveling to events like TwitchCon for IRL streams, he plays a hefty amount of the battle royale game for his viewers.

It is unknown how long those viewers will have to wait for his return, as he is yet to comment on the ban or reveal any details about how long he will be away from the platform. There doesn't seem to be a solid guess as to why he was banned, so it appears fans will have to wait and see if the streamer sheds some light on the situation.

Fans react to Crayator's ban from Twitch

Viewers of the streamer expressed their shock at the news. Many wondered what he could have been banned for.

Cyrus Gamble @psikocy420 @StreamerBans @crayator Id never thought id see the day. But really what did you do? We need answers! @StreamerBans @crayator Id never thought id see the day. But really what did you do? We need answers!

This is the streamer's first ban, so it's unlikely to last for more than a few days. However, with very little information available so far, it is hard to say when fans can expect him to return to streaming.

