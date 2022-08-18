Fortnite: How to land three times in a single match

At the start of each Fortnite match, players have to jump off the Battle Bus and land on the island. Once they set foot on the ground, they generally remain grounded for the rest of the match. However, with mobility playing a vital role in the game, it's common to see loopers redeploying and repositioning themselves to gain an advantage.

While redeploying does not always go according to plan, things do work out for the most part. In Chapter 3 Season 3, there are certainly no shortages of ways to redeploy in-game. Developers have made sure that players can escape from opponents at a moment's notice.

Redeploy and land three times in a single match to earn 15,000 XP in Fortnite (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

Taking this into consideration, the developers have come up with a fun Fortnite challenge for loopers to complete. To earn 15,000 XP, all they have to do is land three times in a single match. However, given certain parameters, this is easier said than done.

Here's how to land three times and ace it in Fortnite Chapter 3

Given the layout of the island, loopers can find a few different ways to redeploy. However, to finish the challenge quickly while avoiding being eliminated, a certain pattern must be followed. While there is some risk involved, skilled players should be able to navigate it.

To start off, players need to land in Reality Falls. Instead of landing on the ground, they should try to aim for the Reality Tree itself and land on its branches, which will count as one landing. To redeploy, players need to find a Bouncy Slurpshroom.

A few of them can be found on top of the Reality Tree's branches. Stepping onto one will propel the player into the air, where they can then use the upward draft coming from the Reality Tree to be launched high into the sky. Once high enough, players can redeploy and land once more.

To do this for the third and final time, players can either land on the Reality Tree again and repeat the process or use a Geyser instead. Fortunately, there are plenty of these located next to Reality Falls, so finding one will not be difficult.

Once a Geyser has been located, all that's left to do is wait for it to go off. Players will be launched into the air and can redeploy safely for the third time and land, completing this challenge. Given how the POI sees heavy traffic during matches, it would be wise to complete this challenge as soon as possible and rotate out of the area.

Things to remember while redeploying in Fortnite

There are two ways to redeploy in Fortnite, either by being rebooted or launching into the air. Obviously, the latter option is always the most recommended one. That being said, redeploying can be risky and players could be shot out of the sky by a skilled sniper.

To avoid these scenarios, players need to move in a zig-zag pattern while redeploying their glider and look for the fastest route to reach the ground. If there are trees or structures in the area, they can be used for cover as well. As long as opponents do not have a clear line of sight, they will not be able to land a killing blow.

Finally, in certain situations, it’s better to land short of the target than spend too much time in the sky. With the help of the Sprint mechanic, players can easily cover the remaining distance without being shot at by opponents on the ground.

