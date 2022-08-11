Fortnite: How to bounce on a Crash Pad, Bouncy Slurpshroom, and Off-Road Tires in a single match

When it comes to mobility tools and items in Fortnite, players certainly don't have to look far in Chapter 3 Season 3 to find one. With the introduction of Crash Pads and Bouncy Slurpshrooms this season, getting air time has become a relatively easy task. Presently, the only issue at hand for this particular challenge involves the Crash Pads.

Despite being a not-so-rare item in-game, they are extremely difficult to find for some reason. Besides being hard to find, they are broken to an extent since they can send vehicles flying across the map. Taking this into consideration, Epic Games has devised a cunning challenge for players.

To gain 15,000 experience points, loopers are tasked with bouncing on a Crash Pad, Bouncy Slurpshroom, and an Off-Road Tires in a single match. While it may sound easy, collecting these items can be troublesome. Thankfully, there's a way to complete this challenge with minimal effort and time.

Here's how to bounce on a Crash Pad, Bouncy Slurpshroom, and Off-Road Tires in a single match in Fortnite

To complete this Fortnite challenge quickly, it is best if players attempt it during a match in which the bus route is furthest away from the Reality Tree. This cuts down on the competition and makes it easier to complete the task without having to engage in combat. That being said, here's how to finish this challenge:

Step 1: Land at Reality Falls and gear up. Ensure that one's shields are maxed out.

Step 2: Look for a Bouncy Slurpshroom. They are the small glowing mushrooms found on the ground.

Step 3: Jump on it to complete the first phase of the challenge.

Step 4: Once done, head to the Gas Station location a short distance from the southeast of the Reality Tree.

Step 5: Destroy a tire rack to obtain Off-Road Tires or find one to pick up.

Step 6: Deploy it and bounce on it to complete the second phase of the challenge.

Step 7: Once done, search the area for Crash Pads. They can be found in chests and floor loot.

Step 8: If none can be found in the area, players should venture to nearby POIs and look for the item.

Step 9: Once obtained, deploy the item and bounce off it to complete the last phase of the challenge.

Things to remember while trying to complete this Fortnite challenge

Readers need to keep in mind that they have to bounce off of all three of these items in a single match. If they fail to do so and get eliminated before completing the challenge, they will have to try again in another match.

Given that Crash Pads are difficult to find, players should avoid active combat until they bounce on a Bouncy Slurpshroom and Off-Road Tires. Once these two steps are complete, players can then take some time to find a Crash Pad.

However, keep in mind that there's no particular order in which this challenge must be completed. If players manage to find the Crash Pad early, they should deploy it and bounce off it to complete the difficult stage of the challenge first.

