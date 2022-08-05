Fortnite glitch with Crash Pads is absolutely breaking the game

A new Fortnite glitch is completely breaking the game as it gives players a massive advantage. Epic Games unvaulted Crash Pads just a few days ago, yet loopers have already found a way to abuse them.

They have found a way to quickly teleport over the island by stacking Crash Pads on top of each other. Considering that these items are everywhere and can be obtained from many different loot sources, this Fortnite glitch is extremely easy to carry out and requires no practice or effort.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Time to bounce back.



Crash Pads are unvaulted and ready for use! Jump in now. Time to bounce back.Crash Pads are unvaulted and ready for use! Jump in now. https://t.co/UIoZO1zwTW

In this article, we will take a look at the glitch, how to do it and how to get the maximum out of it. It can be used in combination with another glitch, which can provide additional benefits to players.

New Fortnite glitch allows players to fly over the island

To do the latest Fortnite glitch, you need to first find Crash Pads. These items can be obtained from various sources, including chests and floor loot. You need at least three of them to do the glitch successfully.

Once you obtain Crash Pads, you need to stack them on top of each other. The best way to do this is to simply jump and place the item under yourself. After that, you will bounce off in the air, allowing you to simply throw another Crash Pad on top of one that you placed earlier. Keep doing that until you have a small bouncy tower.

Once you have stacked Crash Pads on top of each other, all you need to do is to run inside it with a vehicle. You can perform the Fortnite glitch with any vehicle, from the Armored Battle Bus to the Motorboat, which is what makes the glitch even more amazing.

When you hit the stack with the vehicle, it will fly up and move forward rapidly, allowing you to travel insane distances in a short period of time.

This Fortnite glitch is very useful for those who want to quickly run away from the storm. It's especially great for players who love looting at the edges of the island as they don't have to worry about losing health to the storm anymore.

Gain fall damage immunity with this simple trick

The latest Fortnite glitch can be used in combination with another bug to gain fall damage immunity. If you stack Crash Pads on top of each other and face the spawn island, you can easily reach it.

Once you reach the spawn island, you need to plant the Reality Seed and it will bear fruit the next time you join a match. For the fall damage immunity trick, you need to have an Epic or better fruit since you need it to drop Shockwave Grenades.

The entire idea is to plant the seed on the spawn island and obtain Shockwave Grenades from it in the next game. Considering that Shockwave Grenades grant players fall damage immunity, you simply need to use them to bounce yourself in the air when the Battle Bus launches.

If you are not exactly sure how to do this glitch, please watch the video above. By doing this glitch, you will be granted fall damage immunity for an entire match!

