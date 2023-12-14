Robert Malecki, also known as "roflgator," is a popular American Twitch streamer who previously coached esports and Overwatch. He currently conducts VRChat streams on his Twitch channel. On a recent broadcast dated December 14, 2023, he talked about celebrating the new Twitch TOS and that he will have Dan Clancy, Twitch CEO, on his stream next week.

Robert emphasized how the new guidelines for the Amazon-owned platform give him the freedom to do more with his stream. The streamer also mentioned that he emailed Dan Clancy asking him about the new TOS, with the latter apparently agreeing to talk about the new guidelines on his stream:

"There's lot more that we could do with this stream and there's even better news on top of that! I emailed Dan Clancy and was like 'Yo Dan Clancy, I don't really know what's going on with this TOS can you tell me?' and Dan Clancy's going to come on stream next week and tell us live on stream."

"The CEO about to catch a ban": Redditors react as roflgator announces Twitch CEO will be on VRChat

Robert is a former professional Overwatch player who competed in 2016. He subsequently embarked on a coaching career, which lasted from 2016 to 2018. Following his esports tenure, he started streaming various games such as GTA 5, Minecraft, and Apex Legends and even conducted some "Just Chatting" sessions. Recently, roflgator has been exclusively streaming VRChat on his channel, dedicating a total of 6409 hours to the virtual game.

Since announcing that the Twitch CEO will be coming to the game and his stream to talk about the new guidelines, roflgator's clip has gone viral on Reddit.

Many have commented on the post and shared mixed reactions. One Redditor even joked about how the CEO will catch a ban for entering the game.

"The CEO about to catch a ban."

This user complimented Clancy for venturing into the "neglected corners of Twitch."

This user reckons Clancy should have gone live and explained the TOS before rolling them out.

Roflgator regularly uploads clips and snippets from his Twitch account, which has 315k followers, to his YouTube channel, with 91.9K subscribers.